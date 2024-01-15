What to Watch This Week: The Best New TV Hitting Netflix, Hulu, Prime + Broadcast

2024 will be a banner year for TV. The dual Hollywood strikes pushed many wannabe 2023 releases into the new year, making the first few months of 2024 a breeding ground for hotly anticipated series returns and exciting new titles. To help you navigate what to watch this week, Wide Open Country has compiled a list of every new and noteworthy TV show hitting broadcast and streaming between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21.

Kicking off the week is the much-delayed 75th annual Emmy Awards honoring the best in 2023 TV. On the streaming front, "Fargo" Season 5 and "Reacher" Season 2 will both come to explosive conclusions this week. But a couple prestige miniseries will fill the void: Hulu's "Death and Other Details," starring the great Mandy Patinkin, is an Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery set onboard a lavish Mediterranean cruise ship, and Showtime's "The Woman in the Wall" is a small-town Ireland thriller about one woman's perilous sleepwalking problem. (Relatable.)

On the broadcast front, Dick Wolf's One Chicago franchise returns to NBC with prodigal son Taylor Kinney in tow. The "Chicago Fire" star, who unexpectedly went on hiatus last season, will reprise his role as Kelly Severide in Season 12. Elsewhere, prepare to be charmed all over again by It-boy Jacob Elordi in his first-ever "SNL" hosting gig. Fresh off his dazzling turns as Elvis Presley in "Priscilla" and THE Felix Catton in "Saltburn," Elordi's "SNL" stint is must-see TV.

Below, our picks for what to watch this week:

1 of 10 January 15: 75th Emmy Awards After much delay due to the dual Hollywood strikes, we'll finally be able to tune in to TV's biggest night. The 75th annual Emmy Awards is hosted by "Black-ish" vet Anthony Anderson, with contenders "Succession," "Ted Lasso" and "Abbott Elementary" vying for the top prizes. The show will be broadcast live on Fox on Jan. 15 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. 2 of 10 January 16: 'Fargo' Season 5 Finale Noah Hawley's critically-acclaimed anthology series will surely go out with a bang as Golden Globe nominees Jon Hamm and Juno Temple enter into one last showdown in icy North Dakota. The finale drops Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streams Jan. 17 on Hulu. 3 of 10 January 16: 'Death and Other Details' Nothing like a cheeky murder mystery set aboard a luxury Mediterranean ocean liner to make us forget the January cold. When Imogene Scott (Violett Beane) becomes the prime suspect in a locked-room killing, she must partner with the world's foremost detective Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin !!!) to prove her innocence. Catch the two-episode premiere on Hulu on Jan. 16. 4 of 10 January 17: 'Chicago Med' Season 9 Premiere Emmy-winning producer Dick Wolf's long-running One Chicago franchise returns to NBC this week. That means more drama and trauma from the elite team of ER doctors at Gaffney Medical. Tune in to NBC on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, or stream on Peacock on Jan. 18. 5 of 10 January 17: 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Premiere After briefly leaving the series last January, "Chicago Fire" star Taylor Kinney is back as Kelly Severide for the entirety of Season 12. Watch his hotly anticipated return to Firehouse 51 on Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC, or stream it on Peacock on Jan. 18. 6 of 10 January 17: 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Premiere Chi-town's ace Intelligence Unit, led by Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), is back to combat the city's most heinous crimes in One Chicago's riveting police procedural. Follow along on Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on NBC, or stream it on Peacock on Jan. 18. 7 of 10 January 19: 'Reacher' Season 2 Finale Prime Video's mega-hit "Reacher" Season 2 follows itinerant military policeman Jack Reacher (the incredibly buff Alan Ritchson) as he hunts for the killer picking off his former U.S. Army unit one by one. You won't want to miss the finale streaming on Prime Video on Jan. 19. 8 of 10 January 19: 'The Woman in the Wall' BAFTA winner Ruth Wilson stars as Lorna Brady, a woman with a debilitating sleepwalking affliction who wakes one morning to find a corpse in her home. Still not convinced? The six-episode limited series is set in a small Irish town with deep religious roots. Stream the premiere on Jan. 19 on Paramount+ with Showtime, or watch the Jan. 21 broadcast debut at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. 9 of 10 January 20: 'Saturday Night Live' Season 49 of "SNL" returns with a stellar lineup: "Priscilla" and "Saltburn" star Jacob Elordi will show off his comedic chops in his first-ever hosting gig with musical guest Reneé Rapp (aka Regina George in the new "Mean Girls" movie musical). So fetch! Tune in live on Jan. 20 on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, or stream Jan. 21 on Peacock. 10 of 10 January 21: 'True Detective' Season 4 "True Detective" Season 4, anchored by Jodie Foster's lovably grumpy Detective Danvers, made a splash with its surprisingly supernatural premiere. This Alaskan-set installment of the long-running anthology series is not afraid of ghosts... Episode 2 premieres simultaneously on HBO and Max on Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

