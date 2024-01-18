'Call the Midwife' Season 13: Cast, Plot + How to Stream the Series Early in the U.S.

Pop the kettle on! We're headed back to 1960s London with "Call the Midwife" Season 13. The beloved BBC period drama returns to U.S. screens Sunday, March 17 on PBS. And this time around, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House have their hands full with a serious baby boom.

"Call the Midwife" is one of the longest-running series on TV with an impressively global fandom. Since its 2012 debut, the show has nabbed two BAFTA TV Awards. And its annual Christmas specials consistently top the U.K.'s end-of-year TV ratings. No surprise for those of us in the States who surrendered to the joys of the show after discovering it on PBS or Netflix.

The series scored an early Season 13 renewal back in 2021, before the tenth season aired. The new installment follows the midwives at Nonnatus as they navigate complex social issues in a rapidly-changing Poplar. All our faves are confirmed to return for Season 13, including original cast members Jenny Agutter, Helen George, Judy Parfitt and Laura Main.

Below, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Season 13, including the latest plot reveal and trailer, a list of new and returning cast members and the little-known way for U.S. audiences to stream the series early. Because who would wait until March when you can reunite with Sister Julienne in February? Not us!

'Call the Midwife' Season 13 Plot + Trailer

Here's the BBC's official plot summary for Season 13:

"Season 13 continues to explore complex medical and personal situations on the midwifery and district nursing rounds. It is now 1969 and more babies are being born in hospital than ever before. Pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country but Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters.

This season will also see stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks. Poor housing continues to blight areas of Poplar presenting complex social and health challenges to the Nonnatus team. It will also explore issues surrounding Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Tetanus, Porphyria and TB."

And check out the Season 13 trailer below:

Which Cast Members Will Return for Season 13?

All your favorite "Call the Midwife" players will return for Season 13, including Olly Rix as Matthew. Expect fresh faces, too: Renee Bailey ("Mood") and Natalie Quarry ("Atlanta") join the series as new pupil nurses. Here's the full Season 13 returning cast list:

Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter): The Sister-In-Charge at Nonnatus House. Debuted in Season 1.

Trixie Aylward (Helen George): A young, glamorous nurse who married Matthew Aylward in Season 12. Debuted in Season 1.

Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix): Nonnatus House's wealthy benefactor and a widower who married Trixie in Season 12. Debuted in Season 10.

Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt): A retired midwife in her 90s living full-time at Nonnatus House. Debuted in Season 1.

Shelagh Turner (Laura Main): A former nun who left the order and married Dr. Turner. Debuted in Season 1.

Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann): A doctor in Poplar and Shelagh's husband. Debuted in Season 1.

Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi): A boiler-stoker totally devoted to the women of Nonnatus. Debuted in Season 1.

Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan): Dr. Turner's son from his first marriage and a doctor-in-training. Debuted in Season 2.

Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett): A proud spinster and Lucille's roommate. Debuted in Season 4.

Violent Buckle (Annabelle Apsion): Fred's wife who runs a haberdashery and sits on the Poplar council. Debuted in Season 4.

Reggie Jackson (Daniel Laurie): Fred's beloved cousin who has Down Syndrome and is a master gardener. Debuted in Season 6.

Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack): A midwife who had a daughter, Colette, out of wedlock at 17. Debuted in Season 10.

Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte): An engineer, local pastor and Lucille's husband. Debuted in Season 8.

Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen): The finicky surgery receptionist who never married. Debuted in Season 8.

Season 13 Premiere Date

"Call the Midwife" Season 13 premieres Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter. U.S. viewers can catch the series even earlier by purchasing a subscription to PBS Passport, where Season 13 begins streaming on Feb. 16.

How does Passport work? Sign up to donate a monthly or annual amount of your choosing to PBS, and you'll get early access to U.K. series like "Midwife."

Will There Be a Season 14?

Praise be! "Call the Midwife" is headed for the 1970s. The series was renewed for Seasons 14 and 15 in Feb. 2023, meaning the show will run until at least 2026. Each installment will contain the usual eight hour-long episodes and an annual Christmas special.

How to Watch + Stream Seasons 1-12 of 'Call the Midwife'

"Call the Midwife" Season 12 is currently streaming on PBS Passport. You can stream Seasons 1-11 on Netflix, or rent them on Prime Video.