'Call the Midwife' 2023 Christmas Special: '60s London Is Decked Out in First-Look Photos

Need a little more vintage Yuletide charm now that you've run through that classic Christmas movie watchlist? The perfectly-coiffed nurses of the BBC's "Call the Midwife" are here to give you a good old-fashioned Christmas, complete with tinsel and plum pudding. The long-running period drama, which has nabbed two BAFTA Awards since its 2012 debut, is back for another extra-festive installment this Christmas. The 2023 "Call the Midwife" Christmas Special premieres Monday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.

Set in East London in 1968, "Call the Midwife" Season 12 centers on the lives of the nuns and nurses at Nonnatus House. This year's holiday episode is as big as a feature film (nearly 1 hour and 30 minutes) and with just as much at stake. For newlyweds Trixie and Matthew, domestic bliss gets a little complicated, and Sister Monica Joan is poised to deliver one of the series' most emotional performances yet. Elsewhere, inclement weather threatens to derail everyone's happy holiday.

Here's the official synopsis for the 2023 "Call the Midwife" Christmas Special:

The Holiday Special begins two weeks before Christmas with Apollo 8 poised to circle the moon. Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) is convinced this could be her last Yuletide and decides she'll not live to see man walk on the moon. The Nonnatus Family, including Trixie's (Helen George) brother Geoffrey (Christopher Harper), decide something must be done to try and lighten her state of mind. Nancy (Megan Cusack) has recommitted to staying at Nonnatus House and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) has offered her and Colette (Francesca Fullilove) a room for the foreseeable future.

Trixie and Matthew (Olly Rix), fresh from their honeymoon, are preparing their first Christmas together as husband and wife when Geoffrey pays them an unexpected visit days before Christmas. Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) gently intervenes when he discovers a lost soul living alone in a dilapidated basement flat. For this man, Christmas is a reminder of all he's lost and all he's never had. Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett), away on her refresher course, makes it home in time for Christmas festivities despite a treacherously heavy snowfall.

Check out the first-look photos below:

The 2023 "Call the Midwife" Christmas Special premieres Monday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.