10 Old-Fashioned Christmas Traditions That Deserve A Comeback

While we love a good Elf on the Shelf and watching the latest Hallmark holiday lineup, the Christmas spirit is built on nostalgia. Whether it's the cinnamon rolls your mom used to make after everyone opened their presents, the annual viewing of "It's A Wonderful Life," or decorating the tree with ornaments passed down from your great-grandparents, continuing old customs is as essential as creating new ones.

However, as times change and technology advances, some old-fashioned Christmas traditions have fallen by the wayside. When was the last time you had a group of happy carolers knocking at your door? Or left cookies out for some white-bearded guy in a red suit? Or had a slice of your aunt's obligatory fruit cake?

Okay, maybe some traditions can stay in the past (we're looking at you, fruit cake), but there are definitely more than a few worth reviving. The holidays are a time to slow down and reconnect with what's truly important—being together with people you love. So, in the spirit of bringing back some of the magic and charm of yesteryear, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some beloved Christmas traditions that we think deserve a second chance.