10 Old-Fashioned Christmas Traditions That Deserve A Comeback

While we love a good Elf on the Shelf and watching the latest Hallmark holiday lineup, the Christmas spirit is built on nostalgia. Whether it's the cinnamon rolls your mom used to make after everyone opened their presents, the annual viewing of "It's A Wonderful Life," or decorating the tree with ornaments passed down from your great-grandparents, continuing old customs is as essential as creating new ones.
However, as times change and technology advances, some old-fashioned Christmas traditions have fallen by the wayside. When was the last time you had a group of happy carolers knocking at your door? Or left cookies out for some white-bearded guy in a red suit? Or had a slice of your aunt's obligatory fruit cake?
Okay, maybe some traditions can stay in the past (we're looking at you, fruit cake), but there are definitely more than a few worth reviving. The holidays are a time to slow down and reconnect with what's truly important—being together with people you love. So, in the spirit of bringing back some of the magic and charm of yesteryear, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some beloved Christmas traditions that we think deserve a second chance.
Tinsel trees
Between the 1950s and 1960s, aluminum trees were all the rage—despite the very likely potential of getting electrocuted if you dared to string them with any lights. While those trees should remain purely in Christmas lore, we're all for bringing back a little (or a lot) tinsel on a regular, less flammable evergreen. The silvery strands add a touch of vintage glamour that just can't be replicated with modern-day decorations.
Yule logs
Before Netflix and chill, there was the Yule log. Celtic pagans used to keep a wooden log burning throughout the winter solstice to celebrate the sun's rebirth. While we're all for cozying up by the fire, the Yule log we want to bring back is a little more edible. In the late 19th century, the French started making rolled cakes that mimicked the burning log that eventually became a Christmas dessert staple. Try this recipe in particular, and you'll be convinced it needs to make a comeback.
Popcorn garland
People living in the 1800s didn't have the luxury of prelit garlands with perfectly-spaced bulbs. So, they got creative and turned plain old popcorn into festive garlands to adorn their homes. While we might not have the same need for resourcefulness, there's something charming about stringing together a homemade garland.
Christmas letters
Thanks to Instagram, you know what your third-cousin who lives across country had for breakfast this morning. But before social media, people relied on traditions like the annual family update letter to stay connected with loved ones who lived far away. This tradition may have been born out of necessity, but it's a lovely way to keep in touch and share your family's year with others. Plus, who doesn't love getting snail mail amidst all the bills and ads?
Neighborhood caroling
People have been caroling for centuries, literally. Evidence of Christmas carols dates back to the 14th century, and while it's not as popular today, there's something special about going door-to-door and spreading holiday cheer. You don't have to be a professional to participate. Just gather some friends and family, print out some lyrics, and hit the streets.
Christmas trains
Nothing screams nostalgia quite like a toy train choo-chooing around the Christmas tree. In the early 1900s, electric trains became a popular addition to holiday decor, and we think it's high time they make a comeback. Not only are they fun for kids (and adults!), but there's something magical about watching that little train go round and round.
Candles on the tree
Long before LED bulbs and remote-controlled fairy lights, people decorated their trees with real candles. While we don't recommend using real candles (fire hazard much?), there's something romantic and cozy about having a tree lit with flickering flames. You can still achieve the same effect with battery-operated candles, and it's a sure way to add some old-fashioned charm to your holiday decor.
Snow ice cream
If you're from the South, you likely have a memory or two of making snow cream as a kid. Popular in states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri, this tradition involves collecting fresh snow and mixing it with milk and vanilla extract for a tasty winter treat. So long as you're collecting clean, fresh snow, snow cream is a delicious treat that deserves to make a comeback next time a winter wonderland comes your way.
Window dressing
Decking out your lawn in inflatable snowmen and plastic light-up reindeer may be the norm these days, but once upon a time, people would go all out with festive window displays. Garland, wreaths, and lights were carefully curated to turn every pane into a Christmas masterpiece. This tradition may require a bit more effort, but the end result is well worth it.
Cut down your tree
When it comes to holiday decor, convenience often trumps tradition. But there's something to be said for the charm and adventure of cutting down your own Christmas tree. Many farms now offer this experience, providing the saw and a forest of beautiful evergreens to choose from. Sure, it may be easier to grab a pre-cut tree from the nearest lot, but finding and cutting down your own tree is a memory that will last much longer than any store-bought decoration.
READ MORE: The 15 Best Christmas Gifts Under $50, According to Google
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.