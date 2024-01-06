'American Idol': Everything You Need to Know About Season 22

"American Idol" will return for its seventh season on ABC —and its 22nd overall— in February with its panel of judges intact.

The network revealed on July 25, 2023 that Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return. The trio has sat alongside each other ever since 2018 when ABC revived the series, which previously aired on Fox. The news ended suspense over whether the three would remain on the singing competition series.

Ever since it moved from Fox to ABC in 2018, "Idol" seasons have began in February or March. That continues this year, with Sun., Feb. 18 being set as the Season 22 premiere.

The premiere date announcement came on Dec. 29, 2023 via a promo clip that's themed around "The Wizard of Oz." In it, the judges follow a yellow brick road of the series' Golden Tickets through the hometowns of some of the series' past winners, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Adam Lambert. Eventually, they reach the place "somewhere over the rainbow." It's Hollywood, "where all dreams come true." As they enter the golden gates of Hollywood, Perry clicks her heels three times and says, "There's no place like 'American Idol.'"

Here's everything we know so far about "American Idol's" next season.

The Premiere Date is Set

The Feb. 18 season premiere will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and stream the following day on Hulu.

Episode one will begin the audition phase of the competition. Last year, five audition round episodes aired on consecutive weeks before the competition moved to Hollywood. Successful auditioners receive a Golden Ticket that guarantees them a trip to Los Angeles. A select few standouts may be awarded a Platinum Ticket, which allows them to skip the first round of Hollywood Week.

The Judges Panel Remains Intact

Much of the interest involving whether or not the trio of judges would return revolved around fan and contestant criticisms of Perry.

Critiques of Perry stemmed from multiple moments that occurred during the show's 21st season. During auditions, Perry was accused of "mom-shaming" contestant Sara Beth Liebe when the judge made an unusual joke about the fact that the 25-year-old singer had three children. Later in the season, Perry was booed by the crowd when she told Nutsa Buzaladze to tone down the "glitter."

"Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry said during the episode. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard."

Bryan has gone on record more than once to defend Perry.

"As long as the vibe feels like we're moving onward and upward— and we're getting emotionally moved, we're telling the stories of kids and the American spirit, and it's a show that kids [and] parents can cry and laugh together and have fun [watching] — it's going be a tough show for me and Lionel and Katy to walk away from," Bryan said in June during CMA Fest.

Bryan told People in August of 2023 that he didn't expect his "Idol" gig to be such an emotional experience.

"If you'd have told me, I would have cried in front of millions of Americans... I'm not there trying to put on this tough-country-guy act," he said. "I'm there to get involved in the emotion of the show. And sometimes what you're trying to say is not going to land perfectly. But for the most part, I know when I sit down behind that desk at 'American Idol,' me and Lionel and Katy are doing our best and coming from a place of love and compassion."

A Familiar Face Will Host

The one constant since "Idol" debuted in 2002, Ryan Seacrest will once again be your host.

Seacrest could've filled a much different role on the singing competition series' inaugural season. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Seacrest told the talk show's namesake —and the inaugural "Idol" winner— that then-producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick envisioned the radio veteran for the original judges lineup before lining up Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul.

"I guess Simon [Cowell] was already on board, and I don't know who else at that point," Seacrest told Clarkson. "And I was like, 'Well, wait a minute. I would love to audition to be the host.' And so I auditioned eventually to be the host. And I got the job. So, I'm happy to still have the job."

Seacrest returns despite a busy schedule that'll include replacing Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune."

Auditions Began Last Summer

On July 12, 2023, the show announced a slate of "Idol" Across America audition dates that began that August and lasted through early September. Opportunities to audition are divided by state. There were additional digital auditions, as well, with two dates divided by genres: country and rock (Aug. 25) and pop, R&B and soul (Sept. 8).

Per the casting announcement, "Idol" hopefuls had to be 15 or older by Feb. 15, 2024.

Who's Won 'American Idol'?

Hawaiian singer Iam Tongi won the most recent season of "American Idol." Prior winners of note include Clarkson (Season 1), Underwood (Season 2), Scotty McCreery (Season 10) and Chayce Beckham (Season 19). Kellie Pickler, Lauren Alaina and Jennifer Hudson are among the non-winners to raise their public profiles on the show.

While guest hosting Country Countdown USA, Bryan shed some perspective on why TikTok and other platforms used by young musicians have made an "American Idol" run invaluable, even for contestants that don't win the series.

"There are so many levels why kids are more advanced today," he said. "You can learn everything about music at the tips of your fingers. When 'Idol' launched, there was a sentiment that the kids weren't paying their dues. Now, it's another discovery device. Kids come on to gain followers and sell who they are as an artist. You don't have to win to have success."

