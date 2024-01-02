'American Idol' Judges Take a Trip Down the 'Golden Ticket Road' in New Season Promo

"American Idol" judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have been searching for best musical talent nationwide as they prepare for the next season of the show, and they visited a few places you may not expect. A new "Wizard of Oz"-themed promo for Season 7 finds the judges and host Ryan Seacrest on a journey on the "golden ticket road," which is made up of "American Idol" golden tickets.

The promo opens on Perry, dressed like Dorothy, as she picks up a golden ticket that falls in front of her ruby red slippers. She then has a realization: "We're not in our hometowns anymore." Richie, Bryan and Seacrest then appear behind her, wearing thinly-veiled references to the lion, scarecrow and the tin man.

They then follow the yellow brick road through the hometowns of some of the show's past winners, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Iam Tongi and Adam Lambert. Eventually, they reach the place "somewhere over the rainbow." It's Hollywood, "where all dreams come true." As they enter the golden gates of Hollywood, Perry clicks her heels three times and says, "There's no place like 'American Idol.'"

The new season of "American Idol" will find the judges sorting through hundreds of talented hopefuls. Although it is the seventh season on ABC, 2024's iteration will mark the 22nd season of the show overall, including the seasons on FOX. Last year, Hawaii singer Iam Tongi took home the win, and Megan Danielle was named the runner-up.

"American Idol" Season 7 will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8/7 Central on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.