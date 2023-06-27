Ryan Seacrest already serves as a radio host on his show On Air With Ryan Seacrest and as the host of American Idol, but he'll soon be adding an iconic new role to his repertoire. Seacrest has been announced as the new host for Wheel of Fortune, replacing longtime host Pat Sajak after his 41 seasons on the show.

Seacrest announced the news on social media on Tuesday, June 27, saying he is "humbled" take the reins from a host as legendary as Sajak.

"I can say, along with the rest of America, that's it's been a privilege and pure joy to to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel at home with them," he wrote in a graphic.

He then turned his attention to Sajak, writing, "Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Seacrest continued in his note, revealing that this won't be the first time he has hosted a game show. He says one of his first jobs was hosting a game show called Click for Wheel of Fortune creator and media mogul Merv Griffin 25 years ago. Seacrest calls the gig "full circle" for him.

The soon-to-be host also confirmed that Vanna White will continue on in her post, and he says he "can't wait" to work alongside her.

Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/pQeTpWsPx7 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 27, 2023

NBC News reports Seacrest signed a "multi-year agreement" to serve as host starting in 2024. He has also been named a consulting producer.

Sajak announced his retirement on June 12, revealing that he will depart after his 41st season this fall.

"Well, the time has come," he wrote in the message. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"