It's the end of an era on Wheel of Fortune as longtime host Pat Sajak has announced his retirement. The 76-year-old announced on Twitter on Monday (June 12) that he will wrap up his tenure on the show after his 41st season as host, which begins in the fall.

"Well, the time has come," he wrote in the message. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Suzanne Prete, the EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, shared a statement about the news with People, revealing that Sajak will remain on board as a consultant on the show.

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," Prete said. "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!"

Sajak stepped into his famous role as Wheel of Fortune host in 1981 after working his way up at Nashville's WSM-AM, WSMV 4 and Los Angeles' KNBC. During his 36th season in 2018-19, Sajak surpassed Bob Barker of The Price Is Right as the longest-running game show host. He snagged the Guinness World Record for the feat in March 2019.

Vanna White, the other half of the show's dynamic duo, has yet to comment on Sajak's imminent departure on social media. She shared with People in December 2022 that she was having a hard time imagining a world in which she and Sajak aren't working together on set.

"I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team," she said at the time. "That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it."

No news has been revealed about Sajak's potential replacement after his 41st season.

