Kelly Clarkson Sings Christmas Carols With Jason Momoa in Hilarious Clip

Jason Momoa stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Monday (Dec. 18) to promote his upcoming film "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom," which hit theaters on Friday (Dec. 22).

While there, Clarkson challenged her guest to a Christmas-themed version of "Sing That Name That Tune." In the spirit of TV's "Name That Tune," the house band plays a popular song, and contestants vie to see who recognizes it first. There's a twist: you have to step on a platform and sing lyrics from memory to earn points.

The competition was led by Ruben Ervin, who hypes up the crowd for not just "The Kelly Clarkson Show" but also "Family Feud," "The Bachelor," "To Tell the Truth" and others.

Clarkson jumped to a 2-0 lead after recognizing and singing "Deck the Halls" and "Jingle Bells." After Ervin challenged him to step up his game, Momoa evened things up with his over-the-top rendition of "Joy to the World" that got awarded an extra point for effort.

"Please, if you ever go do karaoke, invite me," Clarkson responded after Momoa's first display of on-stage theatrics.

Ervin crowned Momoa the winner after an indecisive tie-breaker performance by the "Aquaman" star and Clarkson of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas." Ervin joked that he had no choice but to side with the contestant with muscles.

"I almost let you win, but then he grabbed my shoulder, and I was very afraid," Ervin joked to Clarkson. "So, Aquaman wins!"

To celebrate his victory, Momoa ripped off his shirt to the studio audience's delight and made an victory lap in a tank top.

"Everyone's a winner here, especially because he took his shirt off," Clarkson joked when revealing that both sides of the audience would take home an early Christmas gift.