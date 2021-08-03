Everything We Know About ‘American Idol’ Season 20!

It's official, our three favorite judges are coming back on the silver screen ready for American Idol Season 20. ABC's next season singing competition is set to be back with the talented host Ryan Seacrest set to return to the TV show. Good Morning America officially confirmed the news that Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry are coming back for the fifth consecutive year. The panel was formed back in Season 16 in 2018, but Seacrest has been with the franchise since the first season of American Idol.

🌟 Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest will be back for the historic 20th season of #AmericanIdol! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/hlqHlTvapX — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) August 3, 2021

Talented house mentor Bobby Bones has also been part of American Idol for a total of four seasons, but his status was not addressed in this year's announcement. Virtual auditions are set to begin this week with the premiere date yet to be announced. Season 19 premiered last year on Valentine's Day. The reality competition series went remotely after production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the talented Nashville country singer at the judge's table, country music has been highly represented throughout the competition. Two of the last four winners were country singers, Laine Hardy (Season 17) and Chayce Beckham (Season 19.) Beckham went on to beat finalist Willie Spence who came in second, and Grace Kinsler who came in third. All three coaches performed on the Season 19 finale. Unfortunately, Brian did miss the last part of the season after testing positive for COVID, but returned to the judge's chair in April.

One of the biggest country stars from the TV series actually came in third. Contestant Gabby Barrett created huge crossover hits The Good Ones and I Hope, becoming a regular contender for several Country Music Awards. Let's not forget about alums Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, and The Voice superstar, Kelly Clarkson. The reality singing series first premiered back in 2002 on Fox. In 2016, after declining ratings, Fox canceled the series. Luckily, ABC picked it up and it has been booming ever since.

