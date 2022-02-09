Scotty McCreery Honors George Strait In New 'Damn Strait' Music Video

Scotty McCreery pays tribute to George Strait in his latest single, "Damn Strait." The music video for the song was released on February 8, which was filmed at the iconic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas built-in 1877. The spot is special for Strait since it is where he was a regular before he officially signed a record deal and became "The King of Country Music." This was McCreery's first time visiting the dance hall.

The music video shows footage of the North Carolina native and his band members performing on the stage with several photos of Strait throughout the years. The single was co-written by Jim Collins and Trent Tomlinson and appears on McCreery's fifth studio album, Same Truck.

"'Damn Strait' is both a classic country heartbreak song as well as a tribute to George Strait," McCreery stated. "I knew I wanted to film it at a place that paid respect to both elements of the song. When my director Jeff Ray suggested Gruene Hall, where George performed regularly with his Ace in the Hole Band before becoming the legend that he is today, I knew that was the perfect location."

Throughout the song, the American Idol alumn pays tribute to several of Strait's singles, including "Marina del Rey," "I Hate Everything," "Give It Away," "Nobody In His Right Mind Would've Left Her" and "Baby Blue."

McCreery is currently on his headlining Same Truck Tour, which will continue through February. Supporting artists include Tenille Arts, Callista Clark, Kameron Marlowe and King Calaway.

Damn Strait Lyrics - Scotty McCreery

"Nobody In His Right Mind Would've Left Her"

That was her favorite song

She sang along every time it came on

First time we danced was to Marina Del Rey

And I fell right there and then

I didn't want that song to end

Baby blue was the color of her eyes

I can still see them in my mind

Probably will for the rest of my life

Damn Strait, you're killing me man

You know I've always been your biggest fan

Now I can't even listen

'Cause I'll get to missin' her

Then the hurt gets worse

Damn Strait, I used to love your songs

But now every time that one comes on

My heart gets broke in half

But do I wish I could get her back?

Damn Strait

The other day right out of a blue clear sky

You came on in my truck

I couldn't turn it off fast enough

I tried to get back in the game

But this ole heart just ain't the same

Hell I can't even give it away

Damn Strait, you're killing me man

You know I've always been your biggest fan

Now I can't even listen

'Cause I'll get to missin' her

Then the hurt gets worse

Damn Strait, I used to love your songs

But now every time that one comes on

My heart gets broke in half

But do I wish I could get her back?

Damn Strait

I know it ain't your fault

That she left me

And you know you'll always be the king

But right now, I hate everything

Damn Strait, you're killing me man

You know I've always been your biggest fan

Now I can't even listen

'Cause I'll get to missin' her

Then the hurt gets worse

Damn Strait, I used to love your songs

But now every time that one comes on

My heart gets broke in half

But do I wish I could get her back?

Damn Strait

Damn Strait

