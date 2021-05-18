Flashback: Sam Elliott Dances to George Strait in 'Road House' and We're Swooning

Beloved actor Sam Elliott couldn't get any cooler if he tried. The deep-voiced Hollywood star and his signature mustache have been a staple in wild west films over the years but he always looks right at home no matter what role is thrown his way. Whether it's playing Virgil Earp in Tombstone or Cher's love interest in Mask, Elliott is one heck of a movie star which is why his iconic career spans decades. But one of our favorite roles was when he played a bouncer in the cult classic action movie Road House.

Elliott stars in the film opposite Point Break and Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze as Wade Garrett, fellow bouncer and mentor to James Dalton (Swayze). Dalton moves down from New York to Missouri to manage The Double Deuce bar and ends up calling Wade to come down and help. Kelly Lynch co-stars as Dalton's love interest, Dr. Elizabeth "Doc" Clay. Ben Gazzara plays local businessman Brad Wesley who is the main antagonist. Other noteworthy stars range from punk rocker turned Pure Country co-star John Doe and pro wrestling great Terry Funk to Elvis Presley confidant Red West (as local business owner Red Webster).

Can we talk about this scene from the film when Wade and Doc are dancing to "All My Exes Live in Texas" by George Strait? I am barely able to handle it. Even though Elliott is older than his co-star Swayze in this action flick, we've got to say, both celebs are equally badass. Even with that long hairstyle Elliott is rocking. He just oozes cool as he guides Kelly Lynch across the floor singing along with the country song with that beloved twang. The only problem is we definitely could have kept watching the scene for longer. Watch the clip above to relive this fun moment from the film!