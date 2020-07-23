'Pure Country' Cast and Crew: Where Are They Now?

The career of George Strait beyond his 1992 film debut Pure Country needs no explanation, unless you're unaware of the number of No. 1 hits he's compiled since then. There's plenty worth pointing out about the film's cast and crew, though, as its members include everyone from Dean Cain's step-dad to the voice of Barney & Friends' Baby Bop.

Read on to meet the other talents behind Warner Bros.' Pure Country.

Producer Jerry Weintraub

Jerry Weintraub, producer of the Karate Kid series and numerous other films, had prior ties to the music business. He organized and managed arena tours for the likes of Elvis Presley and John Denver before setting his sights on Hollywood.

Weintraub passed away in 2015.

Director Christopher Cain

Before Pure Country, Christopher Cain's filmography included The Stone Boy, starring step-son Dean Cain, and 1988 Western Young Guns. More recent credits for the elder Cain include 2010's Pure Country 2: The Gift.

Cain's wife Sharon Thomas appears in the film as Monique James.

Writer Rex McGee

In a 2007 interview with Country Weekly, North Texas native Rex McGee said he based his script on what it might've been like for Elvis Presley to cut ties with Col. Parker and go back to his roots. Per his LinkedIn profile, the former Hollywood story analyst went on to lead private writing groups and teach screenwriting at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Kyle Chandler

Before he played Friday Night Lights' Eric Taylor, Chandler tried to Milli Vanilli us all as country superstar impersonator Buddy Jackson. Pure Country was just the second film role for the star of such recent television series as Catch 22 and Netflix's Bloodline. As for the Jackson character, if there's a storyline need to fake it, you might as well do it with songs by such talents as Jim Lauderdale and Steve Dorff.

Isabel Glasser

Strait's love interest Harley Tucker was played by an actor with prior on-screen experience with Mel Gibson and Jamie Lee Curtis (Forever Young, 1992) plus future roles in Albert Brooks' Mother (1996) and multiple Law and Order series.

Lesley Ann Warren

Strait's on-screen manager Lula Rogers is probably best known for a Broadway career that began in the '60s or a run on the classic TV show Mission: Impossible, but country music fans might recognize her from another film. She picked up a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson's Songwriter (1984).

John Doe

West Coast punk legend John Doe played Dusty Chandler's drummer and longtime best friend Earl Blackstock. His work with iconic band X and on solo projects often incorporates country and folk influences, making him a forefather of Americana.

For more on Doe's punk roots, watch The Decline of Western Civilization, a documentary produced by fellow Pure Country actor Jeff Prettyman.

Rory Calhoun

An accomplished actor known mostly for Western films and TV series played Harley's dad, Ernest Tucker. It wound up being the final film role for a veteran whose past credits included Marilyn Monroe's boyfriend in River of No Return (1951). As a small-screen cowboy, Calhoun starred in CBS' The Texan (1958-1960). Calhoun passed away in 1999.

Molly McClure

The actress portraying Grandma Ivy Chandler also appeared in both City Slickers films and made two different guest appearances on Walker, Texas Ranger. She passed away in 2008.

Bob Tallman

The radio announcer heard in the film is better known as a rodeo announcer. Tallman's announced the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for over 30 years and has worked the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas more times than any other announcer. He's a 2019 inductee into the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame.

James Terry McIlvain

Tim Tucker was played by a real-life rodeo cowboy whose filmography already included Platoon. In 2000. McIlvain appeared on camera with a second country singer: South of Heaven, West of Hell co-star Dwight Yoakam.

Read More: 10 of Reba McEntire's Best Acting Roles

Julie Johnson

Beyond those listed above, the film includes character actors Eric Randall, Roy Kieffer, Fred Fontana, Fred Ellis and Johnson, a seasoned actress who has made a huge contribution to children's television. For years, she's been the voice behind Barney's pal Baby Bop. Johnson appears in Pure Country as a waitress.

Johnson's also known for playing a country legend in the play A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline.

As for other familiar faces, King George's only starring role to date (as Wyatt "Dusty" Chandler) paired him with Benny McArthur, Rick McRae, and other members of The Ace in The Hole Band.

Now Watch: 10 Things You Didn't Know About George Strait

