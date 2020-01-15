George Strait's Net Worth: Being the King of Country Pays Really, Really Well

George Harvey Strait is one of the highest-grossing country artists of all time. Originally from Poteet, Texas, Strait played in a rock and roll band in high school. He'd later take those skills and turn it into an incredibly successful career in country music. A career that led to 13 multi-platinum studio albums and 33 platinum country albums certified by the RIAA. He stands behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley with the most gold and platinum albums in music history.

Strait's debut album, released on MCA Records, was a huge success. His first single, "Unwound," hit No. 6 on the Billboard country chart. Part of what was so appealing about the country singer was that he was interested in keeping things country and not following the "pop country" trend.

His second album, Strait From the Heart, earned Strait his first No. 1 hit, "Fool Hearted Memory." Throughout the '80s, he recorded 17 number-one hit singles on the country charts. He also won Male Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards twice

Strait was named CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1989, 1990 and 2013 and ACM Entertainer of the Year in 1990 and 2014. He was even named Academy of Country Music Awards Artist of the Decade in the 2000s. The award was presented by the previous winner, Garth Brooks. So, just how successful is George Strait?

George Strait Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Strait is worth a staggering $300 million. But boy, did he work for it. Throughout his nearly 40-year career, the country star has 44 No. 1 hits on the Hot Country Songs Billboard chart, sold over 68 million records in the United States, and earned a Grammy Award for his album Troubadour. The man is an American legend.

There's a reason he's known as the King of Country. From 1997-2001 he even headlined his music festival, the George Strait Country Music Festival, featuring other artists like Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson and more.

Read More: George Strait Says This Mexican Soup is His Hangover Cure

Outside of his work in the music industry as a performer, songwriter and music producer, who could forget that Strait has dabbled multiple times in acting? He's probably most remembered for his role as Wyatt "Dusty" Chandler in Pure Country. The film gave us the Pure Country soundtrack, Strait's best selling album, which included hits such as "I Cross My Heart" and "Heartland."

In addition to recording and acting, Strait has also acted as a spokesman for Wrangler and the Tractor Supply Co.

Strait released his most recent album Honky Tonk Time Machine in 2019. He's been happily married to his sweetheart from Pearsall High School, Norma, since 1971. Strait and his signature cowboy hat will always have a special place in country music.