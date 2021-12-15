'The Voice' Crowns a Season 21 Winner: Wendy Moten or Girl Named Tom?

Congratulations are in order for Girl Named Tom after officially winning Season 21 of The Voice on Monday night! The trio, consisting of siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah Liechty, 20, made history becoming the first non-solo act to win the singing competition show. Their win marks the fourth victory for The Voice Coach Kelly Clarkson, who previously won season 17 with contestant Jake Hoot.

Earlier that night, the sibling trio performed with Clarkson, singing the Jonas Brothers "Leave Before You Love Me." Girl Named Tom beat out Clarkons' contestant Hailey Mia, Team Blake Shelton's Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, and Team John Legend's Jershika Maple. Unfortunately, Team Ariana Grande was eliminated in the previous episode.

Read More: 'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson and Team Beautifully Cover John Legend's 'U Move, I Move'

Girl Named Tom is from Pettisville, Ohio, and grew up being homeschooled. Music became a big part of their daily life. At a very young age, the siblings enrolled in several piano lessons and joined theater when they began to attend public school. On the show, the trio revealed that their father had been diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2017. When Bekah was in high school and their boys finished college, their father's prognosis was unknown. They decided to spend time as a family and quickly formed their band in 2019.

After their epic win, the trio went on to post a touching statement to viewers and their fans on Instagram.

"As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery," the group wrote. "The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us to be here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room. Some might think this is the worst timing -- our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV. In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other."

The trio did reveal that they have a dozen songs waiting to be shared with the world. They continued, "We love you, we are grateful to you, and we hope you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022!"

The live show this year featured several performances by Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Walker Hayes, Keke Palmer, Tori Kelly, and Ed Sheeran.

The Voice's Top 5 finalists:

1. A Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly)

2. Wendy Moten (Team Blake)

3. Paris Winningham (Team Blake)

4. Hailey Mia (Team Kelly)

5. Jershika Maple (Team John)

Related Videos