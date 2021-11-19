Walker Hayes Announces 'Country Stuff The Album' and New Single 'AA'

Walker Hayes has officially announced his new project, Country Stuff The Album, set to be released in 2022.

The LP, which features new single "AA," is set to be released on January 21 and will follow his 2021 EP, Country Stuff. The new album will feature 13 songs, including previous singles "Fancy Like" and "U Gurl," and will feature collaborations with Carly Pearce, Jake Owen and Lori McKenna.

The country singer stated the album will also include a very personal remake of his song, "Craig," which will feature MercyMe. The song showcases his struggles as a husband and father, and how a man named Craig gave him a ride when she was at his lowest point.

His new single "AA" showcases Hayes' songwriting skills. In the song, the star opens up about how life can get complicated, but he's trying hard not to get caught up in it. Hayes also spoke up about his past struggle with alcohol and getting sober.

"At the end of the day, we are all just doing the best we can, and what I really mean to say with this song is just that I'm trying to stay the course," the country music singer said. "I've struggled with alcohol abuse and sometimes I wish I didn't need AA, but I do. I think a lot of people can relate to that. I'm just trying to be the best dad and husband I can be. It's not easy all the time, but my wife smiles a lot and my kids are growing up with more than I had, and that's a really good thing."

The new album follows his 2017 album Boom and will be the singer/songwriter's third full-length album.

"I've been waiting so long to put out a project like this," he continued. "It has everything I love from the fun of 'Fancy Like' to the more personal lyrics in 'AA.' As an artist, it's such a unique thing to be able to share all the different versions of you in a project, and that's really what I tried to do here."

Hayes received his first Number One with "Fancy Like" which went immensely viral on TikTok, making its way to all social media outlets. The song has continued to be on the Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for 18 weeks. He is set to perform at the American Music Awards on November 27.

Country Stuff The Album Tracklisting:

Drinking Songs AA Life With You U Gurl DeLorean Fancy Like Craig (feat. MercyMe) What You Don't Wish For Country Stuff (feat. Jake Owen) I Hope You Miss Me Briefcase (feat. Lori McKenna) Cry What If We Did (feat. Carly Pearce)

