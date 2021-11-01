Walker Hayes Brings 'Fancy Like' Performance to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Walker Hayes is continuing his "Fancy Like" streak, this time appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song instantly became a viral success after the singer debuted a dance of the hit on his TikTok, which was choreographed by his daughter. The video currently has more than 32 million views!

The song celebrates the simple things in life, which includes an Oreo shake from Applebees! Hayes sings, "Yeah, we fancy like Applebee's on a date night/ Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake/ Get some whipped cream on the top too/ Two straws, one check, girl, I got you."

This was the country music singer's Tonight Show debut, and it's safe to say he clearly killed it. After his performance, the singer took to Twitter to express his excitement, saying "Such. a. freaking. rush. Didn't know a 2 minute and 47-second song could go by so fast."

"Fancy Like" is the lead single off his Country Stuff EP. The six-track set dropped earlier this year in June and features collaborations with Lori McKenna, Carly Pearce, and Jake Owen. The singer went on to release a separate version of "Fancy Like" with Kesha.

Read More: Walker Hayes and Kesha Release Fun 'Fancy Like' Remix Music Video

The song spent the last 15 weeks at the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and is sitting at No. 2 on the Mediabase Country Chart. Last month, the singer released his new song, "U Gurl," which was also paired with a fun TikTok video. Before his success with the fun track, the signer was mostly well known for his epic love song, "Don't Let Her" released in 2019.

The singer-songwriter was inspired by his wife, Laney, who he married back in 2004. The couple share three boys and three girls, 15-year-old Lela, 13-year-old Chapel, 11-year-old Baylor, 9-year-old Beckett, 7-year-old Loxley, and 5-year-old Everly.

Related Videos