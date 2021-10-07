Walker Hayes and Kesha Release Fun 'Fancy Like' Remix Music Video

Just when we though Walker Haye's 2021 bop "Fancy Like" couldn't get any better, the country star decided to add a little more pop to the song by collaborating with pop star Kesha. The music video for the "Fancy Like" remix was recently released and let me tell you, it's a wild one. Featuring box wine, Natty Light and friends dancing around in a diner, the music video brings a lot of energy and fun to the situation.

It has everything from a pickup truck pool and a homemade golf course, proving that sometimes the most memorable moments stem from friends and family coming together for an unforgettable time.

Through a press release, Hayes stated, "This song came out of a conversation about the misconceptions that celebrities or artists live a lavish lifestyle, and it's important for folks to know that's not necessarily true. I'm truly about as fancy as Applebee's on a date night, so creating a video celebrating the simple moments in life -- like watching a movie or drinking box wine -- was important to us. Kesha and I each bring our own versions of 'Fancy Like' to this, and I love how it came together."

The country singer had initially teased the music video during a backstage interview at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival. He stated that Kesha was one of the most solid down-to-earth humans and that he enjoyed working with her. Apparently, the country singer and Kesha wrote her verse for the remix while the two were texting back and forth as they tried to settle on what lyrics to use for the song.

In the new version, Kesha's beautiful vocals can be heard singing, "Oh, I don't need no Bentley / To impress me / I'll ride a bull into the party like a jet ski / Boy, put that Dom down / Take me to Waffle House / Give me those cheap thrills / Chillin' in the Deep South."

Before the remix came out, the original version went viral on TikTok and then ended up in an Applebee's commercial due to his lyrics. The singer-songwriter can be heard singing, "We fancy like Applebee's on a date night / Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake / Get some whipped cream on the top, too / Two straws, one check, girl, I got you."

The restaurant chain even decided to bring back its Oreo shake on the menu after his shout-out in the viral hit. In what seemed like a span of days, "Fancy Like" hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is now a pop radio hit, which will probably rocket sky-high even more now that Kesha is in it.

Baffled about the success of the song, and the viral TikTok dance video he created with his daughter, the country music star spoke to PEOPLE about how it felt, saying, "Let's be honest. This wasn't supposed to happen to a 41-year-old dude with a wife, six kids, two dogs and two gerbils."

It looks like you'll be singing "Fancy Like" for quite a while, Hayes. Grammy Award, anyone?

