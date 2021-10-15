Walker Hayes Releases New Single 'U Gurl' And it's Paired With a TikTok Dance

Walker Hayes has a new song...and a new TikTok dance! After his viral success with "Fancy Like," Hayes has officially released his anticipated single, "U Gurl," written by Hayes, Jodi Guthro, and Dylan Guthro. The song features a country-rap flow that makes you want to hit the dance floor.

The country singer had originally teased the song last month on TikTok, later taking it to Instagram. In one video, the singer is seen in front of a U-Haul Truck with his daughter Leal and son Baylor as they performed an original routine to their dad's song.

Read More: Inside Walker Hayes and Laney Beville Hayes' Epic 17-Year Love Story

Speaking with Sounds Like Nashville, the "You Broke Up With Me" singer stated the song was once again inspired by his wife, Laney. He noted, "With 'U Gurl' we wanted to capture that feeling when you look at your significant other and you just can't take your eyes off them, yet in a fresh way. I get that feeling every day when I look at my wife."

The song captures all that and more, with lyrics such as, "U girl / Cherry bottom boom girl / Every shade of blue jeans look mean with a body like that / Oh woo girl / Southern through and through girl / Do what you do girl / Guys like me like girls that look like u girl."

Read More: Walker Hayes and Kesha Release Fun 'Fancy Like' Remix Music Video

Hayes and his wife met when they were in Elementary, fell in love by High School, broke up, got back together, and have now been married for 17 years. The couple share 15-year-old Lela, 13-year-old Chapel, 11-year-old Baylor, 9-year-old Beckett, 7-year-old Loxley and 5-year-old Everly. These two definitely did it right!

"U Gurl" follows his breakout hit, "Fancy Like" which the country music singer performed at this year's CMT Artists of the Year, closing out the show. The song is currently on its 13th week on the Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart, is Top 5 on Billboards' Hot 100 Songs, and Top 10 on pop radio. The singer also released a fun remix collaboration with Kesha earlier this month!

"U Gurl" Lyrics

We sit out there on that porch swing

It don't phase you that it's pouring rain

And I kinda like that you ain't afraid

To get mud on your boots

Get sideways to that George Strait

Keep backing up that tailgate

Trucker hat, hundred proof

Guys like me like girls that look like

U girl

Cherry bottom boom girl

Every shade of blue jeans look mean with a body like that

Oh woo girl

Southern through and through girl

Do what you do girl

Guys like me like girls that look like u girl

So the way you walk is suggestive

Strip mall town impressive

Girl I hate to see you go (hold up)

But I love to watch you exit

All flames where you cookin' at

That bourbon kiss where you putting that

I know it's rude to stare, but shoot

I don't wanna stop looking at

U girl

Cherry bottom boom girl

Every shade of blue jeans look mean with a body like that

Oh woo girl

Southern through and through girl

Do what you do girl

Guys like me like girls that look like u girl

Guys like me like girls that look like u girl

Brown eyes like two hurricanes

Lasso me with them hoop earrings

Moving me with the way you move

Guys like me like girls that look like

U girl

Cherry bottom boom girl

Every shade of blue jeans look mean with a body like that

Oh woo girl

Southern through and through girl

Do what you do girl

Guys like me like girls that look like u girl

Guys like me like girls that look like u girl

Guys like me like girls that look like u girl

Related Videos