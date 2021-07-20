Season 20 of NBC's The Voice ended on a high note so now fans are anxiously anticipating the next season. Here's everything you need to know about what's to come from new coaches joining the team, to timing and other expectations.

Ariana Grande will be joining as a new coach

Grammy winner Ariana Grande has officially signed on and will be replacing Nick Jonas in the upcoming season. The pop star will be joining Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson as the singing competition's latest new coach. We can't wait to see if she has the sass to deal with Shelton and Legend while fighting over contestants during the blind auditions.

Grande shared her exciting news on social media, making sure to pay respect to the fact that she will be filling Nick Jonas's big red chair.

"surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! 🤍 @nickjonas we will miss you"

According to Billboard, Grande also shared a statement about her upcoming gig via NBC.

"I'm so honored and excited to join The Voice family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."

The 27-year old superstar is the latest of The Voice's younger coaches to join the show. Similar to Jonas or Miley Cyrus, they all have special expertise to offer to some of the young contestants which seems to be trending season after season. They all got their big start when they were children so they know what it's like to navigate fame and pursue a career at a young age. Most recently, Gwen Stefani had the youngest winner of The Voice on her team in season 19 -- 15-year-old Carter Rubin.

Read More: Team Blake: 15 Best Performances From the Country Star's 'The Voice' Team

When will it air?

The series revealed on social media that the new season will begin airing on September 20, so mark your calendars now!

This will be the last year with two seasons

Historically, The Voice has had two seasons per year with one in the spring and one in the fall. The spring season always overlaps with American Idol which always sticks to one season per year. Starting in 2022, season 22 will premiere in the fall and will have no overlap with American Idol.

This article was originally published on March 31, 2021. It was updated on July, 20, 2021.