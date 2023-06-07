'America's Got Talent': Blind 17-Year-Old Singer Earns Rare Golden Buzzer From Simon Cowell

When 17-year-old Putri Ariani took the stage on a recent episode of America's Got Talent, it left the audience and the judges -- particularly Simon Cowell -- blown away. Putri, who is blind, explained to the judges that she dreams of attending The Julliard School for music and one day becoming as notable a singer as Whitney Houston. She then sat down at the piano, launching into an emotional original song that showcased her stellar range. The crowd was captured by her performance from the first few notes, and they rewarded Ariani with a loud round of applause.

Immediately after her performance, Cowell ran to the stage to have a word with Ariani. The singer's father met him there, and Cowell asked if she would be willing to perform another song. She happily agreed and then launched into a rendition of Elton John's "Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word." She again displayed impeccable vocal control and range in the song. She added impressive runs throughout the tune and ended the song on a high note. The crowd was amazed at her talent and gave her a standing ovation as she played the song's final notes.

The reaction brought Ariani to tears, as judges Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandell called the singer an "angel" and a "superstar." When Cowell gave his remarks, he said Ariani has an "amazing, distinctive" voice and a "glow" about her. He then stood up and gave Ariani the surprise of a lifetime by hitting the rare golden buzzer, which allows her to advance straight to the live shows. Ariani reacted excitedly as gold confetti fell from the ceiling and onto the stage.

Cowell then joined Ariani and her family on the stage to tell her she's "one of the best singers" they've seen audition on the show.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7 Central on NBC.

