Is Simon Cowell Married? Meet the 'AGT' Judge's Love, Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell has been gracing our screen for more than a decade now, earning the title of a strong, bold, blunt man, who pretty much won't put up with any nonsense. He created The X Factor and the Got Talent franchise, and had been a judge for Pop Idol, The X Factor UK, Britain's Got Talent, American Idol, The X Factor US and America's Got Talent. Cowell is responsible for many great artists that are around today, including Little Mix, Fifth Harmony, Noah Cyrus, Cher Lloyd, One Direction, Leona Lewis, Labyrinth, and more.

As far as his personal life, the TV entertainer has been pretty quiet, keeping his family and love life private. But, recently it was announced that Cowell will soon be a married man! After more than a decade together, the America's Got Talent judge officially put a ring on it, becoming engaged to Lauren Silverman. So, who exactly is Cowell's soon-to-be wife?

Who is Lauren Silverman?

The 44-year-old is an entrepreneur and socialite and is the daughter of businessmen Steven Davis and Carole Davies. The couple was first linked in 2004 after meeting in Barbados, where Silverman was married to Andrew Silverman, a close friend of Cowell. The producer would then go on and date TV Personality Terri Seymour and makeup artist Mezhgan Hussainey who he was engaged from 2010 to 2011.

After breaking their engagement, Cowell and Silverman began to see each other, despite Silverman still being married. Fast forward to 2013, Silverman reportedly became pregnant, which is when the couple went public, with Andrew filing for divorce in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Advertisement

Cowell and Silverman welcomed their first child, Eric, in 2014.

Back to Barbados!

Now 8 years old, Eric was able to watch his parents wed after Cowell asked Silverman to marry him on Christmas Day last year. Cowell proposed on the island country of Barbados, which was extra special for the couple since it was the same spot they met 13 years previous. The AGT judge got down on one knee in front of Eric, and Silverman's son from her previous marriage to Andrew Silverman, 16-year-old Adam.

"I think after everything all of us had gone through over the past two years, it has changed our lives in so many ways," Cowell told ET. "Family is everything and that is what I kind of took away from it."

"Lauren was so surprised and didn't expect Simon to propose, because Simon previously never thought he was the marrying type," a source told ET. "He changed his mind because he realized he had met his perfect match." They added, "Lauren burst into happy tears when Simon proposed and said yes immediately. Lauren has been Simon's rock and supports him unconditionally. They are both so happy and love each other so much. The proposal was a natural next step."

Advertisement

A Family Man

Simon Cowell?s Softer Side Came Out When He Became a Dad Get ready for Simon Cowell to absolutely melt your heart ?? Posted by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Back in 2014, Cowell had reflected on his family life. Though he previously stated he didn't want children because of the responsibilities, he went on to reveal that sharing a child with Silverman has brought out his softer side.

"From that moment I saw the ultrasound scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted," Cowell revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him." The couple doesn't really post a lot about each other on social media, but they do attend red carpets together, including in 2018 when the AGT judge received his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During his acceptance speech, he gave a beautiful shout-out to his wife-to-be, saying, "Lauren, you've been my rock for the past few years, put up with everything I put up with."

In 2020, the couple spoke to People about their relationship and family. Cowell said he didn't expect to be a father but he loved it.

Advertisement

"I have three boys now, including him. He's lots of fun, he makes us all laugh a lot," Silverman said of her longtime love. "I think Simon has changed me. He makes me laugh all the time. I can't get angry with him because when I'm trying to be cross, he just makes me laugh."

Related Videos