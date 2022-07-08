Inside 'America's Got Talent' Judge Howie Mandel and Wife Terry's 42-Year Love Story

Howie Mandel has been gracing our TV screen since he first stepped into the Hollywood world in 1984. He began his career voicing the character of Gizmo in Gremlins, later starring in Walk Like a Man and St. Elsewhere from 1982 to 1988. He went on to become a TV personality joining America's Got Talent in 2010 and Deal or No Deal, as well as Netflix's Bullsh*at the Game Show.

Replacing David Hasselhoff in 2010, he joined the AGT team on NBC and has had the longest tenure of any host or judge, joining in season 5. In October 2021, it was announced that would judge on the second season of Canada's Got Talent which aired this year.

It's safe to say he's quite the hard-working man, but when he isn't on TV he can be found at home, enjoying downtime with his family and wife of over 40 years, Terry Mandel.

Who is Terry Mandel?

Terry was born on August 26, 1955, in Toronto Canada, later relocating to the US. She now lives in Los Angeles. She studied at William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute, later transferring to Harvard University where she earned a business degree. Like her husband, Terry is no stranger to the entertainment world and currently works as a talent manager and producer.

Howie and Terry have a love story straight out of a fairytale. They both grew up as childhood friends and met when they were 12 years old. Despite knowing each other at such a young age, the two didn't date until high school.

"We drove to the movies in my mother's Cutlass Supreme. The car hit an ice patch and wound up teetering on its side before coming down on four wheels," Howie said.

The couple got married on March 16, 1980, later expanding their family and welcoming three children. Their eldest child, Jackelyn Shultz was born in 1984. Alex followed in 1989 and Riley was born in 1992.

Terry has made quite an impact on Howie's career, even convincing him to take the Deal or No Deal job from the start, after the comedian wanted to turn down the job.

"In 2005, when I got asked to do a game show, there [were] no comics hosting game shows," he told The Gazette. "And I said no to it three times. My wife told me to take the deal, and I took the deal."

A key to a good relationship, according to the comedian, is humor which is an important factor for the couple. Back in 2020, Howie shared that it was their 40th wedding anniversary, saying their relationship worked due to their work-home balance.

"People ask us what makes it work. She will tell you that what makes it last is the work-personal life mixture, that I am not with her a lot of the time," he said. "To be honest, I am annoyed ... I think I'm fun on social media and TV, but to live with me is a totally different story."

A Birthday To Remember

Throughout his career, the comedian has repeatedly stated that his wife has a special place in her heart for animals. On her birthday, Howie surprised his bride with an elephant that he rented to bring to their home! While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he said he wanted to go all out, not realizing how hard it would be to have an actual elephant in their home.

Apparently, on that day there were no guests or food for the celebration, just the animal who needed to stay at their home for a minimum of 12 hours. Unfortunately, the elephant reportedly made a mess at their home, ripping up their backyard palm trees, breaking their sprinkler system, sinking into muddy holes, and, as expected, left elephant poop everywhere. Unfortunately, the big surprise cost the comedian a whopping $45,000 in damages! Yikes, talk about a big birthday surprise.

The couple does like to joke around, with Terry posting several funny Instagram posts and throwback videos of the couple pranking each other. To celebrate their 42 years of marriage this year, Howie posted a video on his social media showing the couple as teenage lovers, to now. They definitely aged well, if you ask me! "My eyes were so much more beautiful," Terry said, with Howie cutting in, "No you're beautiful now."

