Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus After 28 Years of Marriage

After nearly 30 years of marriage, Tish Cyrus has once again filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. The news comes after court documents were obtained by TMZ, showing Tish filed in Tennessee last week. According to documents, the country music singer and Tish haven't lived together since February 2020.

Tish officially cited irreconcilable differences as the motive for the divorce and is asking the court to divide and distribute their marital assets equitably. She also asked the court to award her separate property.

This isn't the first time the couple has filed for divorce. Back in October 2010, the country singer filed for divorce before revealing he had dropped the divorce the following year. Fast forward to 2013, Tish filed again, with a representative at that time saying, "This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

A month later after, the couple went on to release a statement on the matter, saying, "We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy, something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and it's brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways."

The couple married in December 1993 and share five children: 34-year-old Brandi Cyrus, 33-year-old Trace Cyrus, 29-year-old Miley Cyrus, 27-year-old Braison Cyrus, and 22-year-old Noah Cyrus. Trish gave birth to Trace Cyrus before they began their relationship. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer also shares a son, Christopher, with his ex, Kristin Luckey.

Several fans began to speculate about the break-up after Billy Ray was missing in the family photos taken during the holidays by Miley. The last time the couple was seen together was back in 2020.

