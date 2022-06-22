Blake Shelton to Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Congratulations are in order for Blake Shelton after it was announced he was one of the music acts who will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. Throughout his career, Shelton has released 28 No. 1 hits and won several accolades including 6 ACM Awards, and 10 CMA Awards. Safe to say the star is well deserved.

"We can't wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway," stated chair and iHeartRadio host Ellen K, through a press release.

Shelton is the only country artist who will be honored next year, but other artists on the list include The Jonas Brothers, Marc Anthony, Lenny Kravitz, Sheila E, Marc Anthony, Charlie Wilson, and Irving Azoff who is part of the Recording Category. Mexican singer Jenni Rivera is also set to be honored posthumously.

A selected panel from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chooses Walk of Fame inductees from several hundred of nominee submissions. The honoree must agree to attend the special unveiling ceremony within two years. Installing and maintaining a golden star on the strip costs a total of $50,000.

Shelton joins other country artists who have a star including Alabama, Garth Brooks, Glen Campbell, Patsy Cline, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts and Shania Twain. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is over 15 blocks worth of stars located in Los Angeles, California reserved for some of the biggest stars.

Besides singers, the Walk of Fame also includes honorees in the categories of Television, Theater/Live Performance, and Motion Pictures. Other inductees in these categories include Ellen Pompeo, Uma Thurma, Ludacris, Vince Vaughn, Ralph Macchio, Mindy Kaling, Paul Walker, and more. The official dates have not yet been set for the star ceremonies.

Way to go, Shelton!

