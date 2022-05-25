Several country stars and celebrities have been sharing powerful messages about the tragic event that occurred in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary.

Tim McGraw slammed the "divisive rhetoric" around mass school shootings after two teachers and 19 children were killed during a shooting at an elementary school.

The 55-year-old took to Twitter to express his thoughts, saying he couldn't "fathom the pain" that families of victims were experiencing after the shooting.

"To me, this isn't about political sides, personal freedoms, or beliefs," he stated. "We, as human beings, need to realize that we have a disease that needs recognition, treatment, and a cure."

The singer admitted he doesn't quite know how to fix the gun violence problem.

"I am intelligent enough, as most people are, to understand that we must have real, unbiased dialogue and action about what/how to work toward a solution. Divisive rhetoric has done zero to help this problem-it's only made it worse," he noted. "For one minute, let's set aside our idealistic views and concentrate on the kind of world we want our children to grow up in."

Marren Morris also released a statement about the tragedy.

"Imagine you walk down a hall & an entire class... GONE," Morris wrote. "I've already lost track of which shooting happened even a year ago. The victim's families haven't and never will. At this rate, this kind of violence only happens HERE."

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve?s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Taylor Swift, Marren Morris, Selena Gomez and Mickey Guyton also weighed in on the situation.

"There are no words," Guyton wrote. "I'm broken and terrified. As a mother, when is enough enough."

Matthew McConaughey called for action after the Texas shooting in his own hometown. "Once again we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," he wrote in a statement. He continued, "What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?"

The Tuesday shooting marks the deadliest school shooting since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. Authorities identified the shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who was shot on the scene.

