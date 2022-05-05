Tim McGraw's Intense Workout Routine Screams 'Dad Goals'

Who said country stars can't be hot dads with intense bodies? Ladies and gentlemen, introducing Tim McGraw's show-stopping workout. I haven't even attempted this and I am already exhausted. But hey, you do what you have to do is stay healthy right? The country singer opened up to Big Machine Label Group a while back about his workout routine, and let me tell you, it is a wild one.

Apparently, when the Grammy singer is home he likes to work out for about an hour and a half. When he's touring, it's even more intense as he does an hour and a half of work and then does several strenuous exercises.

He recently shared a very steamy video on Instagram showing his workout routine while on his Mcgraw 2022 tour, captioning the video, "Working out is a big part of my routine on tour.... @russelled @brandondavis_music you boys held your own this weekend!!"

Why does he work this way? Well, to make sure he's in perfect health obviously, but also he wants to be physically fit for those two-hour-long concerts.

The country music singer stated, "We do 20 laps up and down the lawn carrying weight. And then it's a break, and then it's two hours in the afternoon, so it's a long time. But you know, touring, our shows are a two-hour show that's pretty high energy. " To him, it's easier to get help from his touring mate and professional trainers that know what they're doing.

He also noted, "And I learned from my coach early on, Coach Butler, he used to tell us all the time, practice has to be harder than work. You know, practice has to be harder than the game. So, I live by that philosophy when it's touring. Like you work really hard all day long, and by the time you hit the show, then you've got two hours of doing a show, then it's fun and easy."

Getting in shape has been a long road for the songwriter. He recalled his weight loss journey back in 2018 while filming Four Christmases. He decided to re-evaluate his health after his daughter Gracie (who he shares with his wife Faith Hill) had mentioned that he looked big on the screen. At the time of the film, he was 215 pounds.

Speaking with "Men's Health Magazine" the country music star stated, "I was in the prime of my career, and I wasn't capitalizing on it." That's when he decided to start walking on a daily basis, stop drinking alcohol and stopped eating cheeseburgers and fast food. And yes, although his workout plans are way above average, the country singer stated that he doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon. His love for working out also extends into his mental health. For him, it's about a feeling of accomplishment that comes from the feeling of being 54 years old and being in excellent shape.

He stated, "This workout is my meditation. It frees things up in your head so you can get the trash out for a little while."

We commend you for this one McGraw, we are definitely impressed. So yes, get those battle ropes, kettlebells, sledgehammers, and get ready for 20-minute runs and split squats. Below is McGraw's baby fitness routine, according to Men's Health. Your whole body is going to need an ice pack after.

Directions

Warm-up with 3 sets of 20 jumping jacks, resting 30 seconds between sets. Do the first set slowly, picking up speed with each set. Then work through the following circuit. Do each move for 40 seconds, then rest 20 seconds. Rest 1 minute after each round. Do 5 rounds.

Pushup

Start in pushup position, hands directly below your shoulders, core tight. Bend at the elbows and shoulders, lowering until your chest is an inch from the floor, then press back up. Too easy? After you press up, lift one hand off the floor and open into a side plank; alternate sides.

Squat

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, core tight. Bend at the knees and push your butt back while keeping your chest up; lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Stand up, squeezing your glutes at the top. Too easy? Squat down until your thigh sare below parallel, or shift your feet wider.

Situp

Lie on your back, feet hip-width apart, heels on the floor. Keep your chin up. Squeeze your abs and, lifting your torso from the ground, reach for the ceiling. Lower with control. Too easy? Do V-ups. Lie on your back, legs straight and arms extended. Lift your straight legs and arms, touching your hands to your toes.

