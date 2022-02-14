Mickey Guyton Reacts to Meeting Prince Harry at the Super Bowl: 'I Even Curtsied in My Track Suit'

The always star-studded Super Bowl taking place this year at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Cal. made for at least one otherwise unlikely celebrity encounter. Country singer Mickey Guyton, the evening's national anthem performer, shared on Instagram that beyond members of Hollywood's royal family, she befriended the Duke of Sussex himself.

"I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit," Guyton wrote in the pic's caption.

Prince Harry, a known sports fan, lives in Southern California (nearby Montecito, to be specific) with wife Meghan Markle and their two kids: Archie (age 2) and Lili (8 months). He attended Super Bowl LVI with his cousin, Princess Eugenie. US Weekly adds that Harry's cousin welcomed her first child, son August, with her husband Jack Brooksbank last February.

Hometown team the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's big game. Guyton's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" kicked off NBC's Sunday night broadcast. The network drew the ire of some fans when it accidentally identified Guyton as Jhene Aiko, the evening's "America the Beautiful" singer.

Guyton's Super Bowl performance of the national anthem added her to the exclusive list of country music stars to appear during the big game's broadcast. She followed the footsteps of "The Star-Spangled Banner" crooners Charley Pride, Garth Brooks and others as well as such halftime show participants as Clint Black, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker and The Judds.

The performance was a full circle moment for Guyton. The singer-songwriter and Grammy nominee told Rolling Stone that she was inspired to become a country singer at 8 years old while watching LeAnn Rimes perform the national anthem at a Texas Rangers game.

Guyton's fellow country stars cheered her on via social media.

"Now the world knows what us in Nashville have known for years," Brothers Osborne wrote on Twitter. "Smashed it, Mickey."

