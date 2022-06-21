Is there a better country song about a steamy summer romance than "That Summer" by Garth Brooks? Co-written by Garth Brooks, his then-wife Sandy Mahl and guitarist Pat Alger, the song was released as Brooks' final single on this 1993 album The Chase. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Brooks is no stranger to capturing stories of young love, with songs like "Ain't Goin' Down 'Til the Sun Comes Up" telling tales of youthful debauchery. But "That Summer" added a new depth to a story of summer romance. Through the song, featured on Brooks' album The Chase, the country music icon weaves an unforgettable tale of yearning and desire.

On the 1996 television special, The Garth Brooks Story, Brooks' tells the story behind the song:

"'That Summer' started out as a single guy and a married woman meeting at a party. The married woman was being ignored by whom she was with and they snuck off together," Brooks said. "Allen Reynolds told me, 'Man, I just don't find myself pulling for these characters. It doesn't seem innocently cool.' I was thinking that he was right. Going home that night in the truck I started singing she has a need to feel the thunder. Sandy started helping me write the chorus and we got [it] done. Probably one of the neat things that I love about That Summer is that I think the song is very sexy."

"That Summer" remains one of Brooks' best known hits, alongside "Beaches of Cheyenne," "Friends in Low Places," "If Tomorrow Never Comes," "Much Too Young to Feel This Damn Old," "The Thunder Rolls," "Unanswered Prayers," and "The River."

'That Summer' Lyrics:

I went to work for her that summer

A teenage kid so far from home

She was a lonely widowed woman

Hell-bent to make it on her own

We were a thousand miles from nowhere

Wheatfields as far as I could see

Both needing something from each other

Not knowing yet what that might be

'Til she came to me one evening

Hot cup of coffee and a smile

In a dress that I was certain

She hadn't worn in quite a while

There was a difference in her laughter

There was a softness in her eyes

And on the air there was a hunger

Even a boy could recognize

She had a need to feel the thunder

To chase the lightning from the sky

To watch a storm with all its wonder

Raging in her lover's eyes

She had to ride the heat of passion

Like a comet burning bright

Rushing headlong in the wind

Out where only dreams have been

Burning both ends of the night

That summer wind was all around me

Nothing between us but the night

When I told her that I'd never

She softly whispered that's alright

And then I watched her hands of leather

Turn to velvet in a touch

There's never been another summer

When I have ever learned so much

We had a need to feel the thunder

To chase the lightning from the sky

To watch a storm with all its wonder

Raging in each others eyes

We had to ride the heat of passion

Like a comet burning bright

Rushing headlong in the wind

Out where only dreams have been

Burning both ends of the night

I often think about that summer

The sweat, the moonlight and the lace

And I have rarely held another

When I haven't seen her face

And every time I pass a wheat field

And watch it dancing with the wind

Although I know it isn't real

I just can't help but feel

Her hungry arms again

She had a need to feel the thunder

To chase the lightning from the sky

To watch a storm with all its wonder

Raging in her lover's eyes

She had to ride the heat of passion

Like a comet burning bright

Rushing headlong in the wind

Out where only dreams have been

Burning both ends of the night

Rushing in long in the wind

Out where only dreams have been

Burnin' both ends of the night

