Is the secret to cracking up an America's Got Talent audience a healthy dollop of Yellowstone? Comedian Orlando Leyba seems to think so. For those who tuned in for the premiere of AGT Season 18, the comedian's name is already bringing plenty of laughter.

Leyba drew inspiration for his performance from the popular Western drama. A recent trip to Yellowstone National Park to celebrate his friend's wedding set the stage for his act, in part because of his fondness for the TV show of the same name.

"By the third day, I was telling people to get off my land," he joked. "Sure, it was in the hotel courtyard, but that's the way that I felt."

Leyba joked about how the TV series led him to question his own masculinity - where's his pickup truck, after all? And it inspired him to defend "his land," even if that land was just a hotel courtyard.

"I couldn't stop saying "go on, git!" he laughed. "You go on, git from that cucumber water, man! You've had enough of our minerals," he said of his trip.

Judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell were thoroughly entertained by Leyba's comedic talents. Mandel, a seasoned comedian himself, even complimented Leyba as being "at the top" of his game. So, it was no surprise when Leyba walked off the stage having scored four "yes" votes, securing his spot in the next round.

There's always one or two super hilarious comedians in AGT each season. Leyba is probably the best one yet this season. So, as we head into the summer with America's Got Talent airing on NBC every Tuesday night, keep an eye out for this guy, and don't "git" from the TV. He's the man who made Yellowstone hilarious, and there's no telling what he'll come up with next.

