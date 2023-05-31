Grab your cowboy hats and saddle up, Yellowstone fans! Prime Video's docuseries The Ride is bucking the bull-riding scene into high gear. That's an invitation for all wild west enthusiasts looking for something new to binge. This might be the next best thing to tide you over until the popular drama canters to a close.

The Ride was born out of America's growing fascination with professional bull riding (PBR) and Western culture, thanks to Yellowstone's popularity. With PBR now taking off as a team sport and new franchises hitting the ground, Amazon saw an opportunity to weave an enthralling tale around it, and it might hit the same nerve that the Dutton family drama does for you.

This docuseries shines a spotlight on athletes like Jose Vitor Leme, Ezekiel Mitchell, Dakota Louis and Eli Vastbinder. Over eight episodes, viewers get to witness the highs and lows as well as the triumphs and the heartaches these athletes experience in their personal and professional lives. It's not just about staying on a raging bull, after all. It's about the journey and the passion that drives these bull riders to risk everything.

Advertisement

A highlight of the docuseries includes an in-depth exploration into the life of the aptly-named Chase Outlaw. Despite a severe facial injury in 2018, Outlaw's indomitable spirit saw him back in the saddle in just a few weeks. His story promises to be as exciting as his explosive rides. How couldn't it be, with a name like that?

But this show isn't just about the established players. It also follows up-and-comers like Ezekiel Mitchell, who, with his YouTube tutorials and library books, is riding his way to make his professional bull-riding dreams a reality.

So, if you're craving some of that old west spirit with a blend of sporting thrill and real-life drama, look no further. The Ride looks like a wild adventure, and all eight episodes on Prime Video are available now.

Related Videos