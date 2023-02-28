TV's toughest cowboy is the new face of professional bull riding. Cole Hauser, who stars as fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, will front a new ad campaign for Professional Bull Riders (PBR) that aims to "tell the stories of bull riders in a celebration of multi-generational cowboy values," according to the association.



Hauser's partnership with PBR, first reported by Front Office Sports, is a multi-year deal for the actor to star in new ads across TV and social media, including on CBS Sports and Pluto TV. You can catch Hauser's first few commercials during the PBR World Finals coverage from May 12-21.



"What makes this partnership exciting to me is the opportunity to work with PBR to tell stories revealing the humanity of a group of extraordinary bull-riding cowboys that pulls back the curtain in an uplifting way that celebrates family, loyalty, love, honor, determination, and friendship representing the best of Americana," Hauser said in a statement.





Hauser is no stranger to western fare - or to the cowboy life, for that matter. After five seasons on the smash-hit Yellowstone, the actor no doubt knows his way around the ranch. Earlier this month, Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniel wereenjoying a date night at the Texas rodeo. According to Front Office Sports, Hauser is no slouch in the saddle, either. He first rode bulls on the set of the 1998 western"At its core, PBR is an inviting sport showcasing courageous cowboy athletes doing the seemingly unthinkable," Hauser continued. "But beneath the rush of an eight-second bull ride, these athletes share a simple, pure humanity and live a life centered on values that are more important today than ever."The partnership includes initiatives aimed at giving back to military veterans -- a cause Hauser has championed for years. He sits on the Board of Directors of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which supports the children of veterans through educational programs and financial grants."There's no one better suited to shine a light on our cowboy values than one of the toughest and most iconic cowboy characters since John Wayne," PBR CEO Sean Gleason said in a statement.Ain't that the truth. Tune in to the PBR World Finals on CBS Sports Network, beginning May 12, to see Hauser's cowboy skills in action.