Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel have delighted Instagram fans with photos of their loved-up, totally on-brand date night at the rodeo.



Last seen dressed to the nines at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January, the Yellowstone star and his wife traded the red carpet for nosebleed seats at the rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas. In a Feb. 5 Instagram post, Daniel treated her followers to an inside look at the couple's romantic night out, sharing a sweet photo of the pair kissing in the stands. Daniel captioned the post, "So much fun!!! @colehauser22 #rodeo #fortworth 🐂🐴."



https://www.instagram.com/p/CoS9FeNp4U9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link



Daniel can be seen wearing a casual orange sweater featuring a quirky lightning bolt pattern. The former actress wore her blonde locks in loose waves and finished off the relaxed look with chunky black reading glasses. Hauser sported a similar, off-duty-superstar look, pairing a dark grey work jacket with a graphic baseball cap. What's more, Hauser went au naturel for the outing. The actor's natural light brown facial hair is a shocking departure from the deep brown dye-job he rocks as Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone.



Hauser and Daniel tied the knot in 2006, and they share three children: sons Ryland (18) and Colt (14), and a daughter, Steely Rose (10).



Daniel, a former actress best known for her starring role as Liz Wakefield in the 1990s teen dramedy series Sweet Valley High, has previously stated that Hauser is great at carving out quality time for the couple to share - without the kids in tow.



"Cole never lets things get too stagnant," Daniel told US Weekly. "He's always wanting us to improve and grow and not be that old married couple that sits on the couch all day. He's like, 'No, no, no, let's go. We gotta keep the fire going.'"



Romance at the rodeo is a long way off from old married couple on the couch. Given their chosen date night destination, Hauser and Daniel are some of the coolest parents around.