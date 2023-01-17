Yellowstone star Cole Hauser took some time during a recent interview from the Golden Globes to ruminate on a tribute to his character Rip Wheeler from a fellow actor.

Hauser had a lot to chat about that night, kicking things off with some commentary on Yellowstone's runaway success over the past five years as well as its more recent award recognition in the last few weeks.

Speaking to Extra host Billy Bush with wife Cynthia at his side, Cole commented on "the love" for Yellowstone exhibited at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. This year, Kevin Costner took home the series' first ever honor from the ceremony with his win for Best Actor in a TV Drama in Yellowstone.

"This is just kind of a combination of the success we've had and America talking and the numbers, and Kevin getting nominated. Tonight has been phenomenal for the show, and also for him," he began. Hauser mentioned Costner "deserved" the win, remorseful that the star couldn't make it to the ceremony due to the severe flooding in California at the time.

But Bush's next question was decidedly more lighthearted, focusing on a fun occurrence from back in Halloween 2022.

"Did you get a chance to DM Chris Pratt, who dressed as you for Halloween?" Bush asked.

"No, but I ran into his mother-in-law in New York when we were doing press, and she came up and let me know that he's a big fan, and I'm a fan of his as well."

"You had to be moved by that," Billy replied. "Right? That was pretty cool."

"There's a lot of people these days that are spreading the love, and it means a lot to me" Hauser agreed. The actor was clearly touched by the gesture judging by his big smile, so if you ever want to impress the man who plays Rip Wheeler, showing him love may very well be the easiest way to do it.

