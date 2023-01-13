'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Shares His Perfect Ending for Rip & Beth

Yellowstone fans have basked in half a season of the deliciously long-awaited marriage between fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and tough-as-nails Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). As it happens, Hauser and his wife, Cynthia Daniel, ship Rip and Beth, too. And they have high hopes for the lovebirds to make it in the end.

Hauser and Daniel made their views on Yellowstone's central romance very clear while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, where Hauser presented alongside co-star Mo Brings Plenty.

"I love their characters together," Daniel gushed to Us Weekly about her husband's on-screen romance, adding that her friendship with Kelly Reilly just sweetens the deal. "They're awesome. [Kelly's] such a great person."

Rip and Beth's will-they-won't-they relationship finally hit the big leagues in Yellowstone's Season 4 finale, which ended with the couple tying the knot to the delight of fans worldwide -- and to the dismay of Hauser's 10-year-old daughter, Steely Rose, who's definitely not cool with her father's many kissing scenes:

"I can say our daughter does not like seeing Cole kiss Beth on this show," Daniel said. "It makes her really uncomfortable."

I mean, can you blame her? Gross and embarrassing.

But Hauser is all-in on Rip and Beth's happy ending. When asked how he'd like the series to close out his character's story, Hauser said he wants to see Rip wrapped in domestic bliss, "probably sitting on a porch, hopefully with Beth."

What could stand in the way of Rip and Beth's fairytale goodbye? Besides, well, a crazed, murderous brother? Nothing, according to Hauser:

"I think they love each other too much [to give up on each other]. They're meant to be together."

Hauser's not alone in that sentiment. His co-star, Mo Brings Plenty, bets that Rip and Beth will stick it out -- if only because "the fans" and "the world" wouldn't have it any other way.

