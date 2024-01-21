Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Hint at 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 with One Key Difference

Fans of "Big Little Lies" rejoice; it's seeming more and more likely that a third season is on the way. However, if the series does return, there will be one difference — series director Jean-Marc Vallée passed away in 2021, so his presence would be missed. But fans of the award-winning drama would most likely be seeing some familiar faces return to the cast.

With the increasing likelihood of a third installment of "Big Little Lies," HBO and Max's content chairman/CEO, Casey Bloys, seems as enthusiastic about the idea as fans. Bloys revealed to Variety the current status of the project and expressed excitement.

The show's lead stars and executive producers, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, have also hinted at the possibility of a new season, which released its second season in 2019. During the 81st Golden Globes, Witherspoon informed Variety's Marc Malkin, saying, "We are working on it. Nic and I have been working on it a lot."

Bloys mentioned that Witherspoon and Kidman might be coordinating with Liane Moriarty, the author of "Big Little Lies," to further develop the plot and characters. He anticipates David E. Kelley's involvement, the acclaimed TV legend who transformed Moriarty's 2014 novel into the initial first season back in 2017.

Set in Monterey, Calif., "Big Little Lies" follows a group of women, including Witherspoon, Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz, entangled in a murder investigation. The second season, released in 2019, welcomed Oscar winner Meryl Streep into the main cast as Kidman's mother-in-law. Maybe that means Season 3 would bring some additional star power?

Bloys emphasized the complexity of aligning the schedules of the star-studded cast, emphasizing that the project is in its early phases. He also praised the strong bond of the show's leading ladies and their eagerness to work together. Anyone who follows any of the actresses on social media knows that they continue to be in each others lives which hopefully means they would prioritize reuniting for another season.

Bloys remains optimistic about the project's future, stating, "It's very early stages right now. The entire cast is doing shows and movies, and everybody's very busy. But it's a very special group. They love working together. And when they land on an idea, I believe they will make it happen. We're excited when they're ready, and we will take those steps when they're ready."