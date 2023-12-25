'Masters of the Air': Where Was the Epic War Drama Filmed?

Produced by WWII movie aficionados Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, the upcoming mini-series "Masters of the Air" promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that will redefine the standards of realism on screen. Building on their incredible success with "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific," these Hollywood heavyweights are set to soar to new heights — quite literally — in the world of television.

The Apple TV+ original series premieres on Jan. 26, 2024. Starring Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, and Sawyer Spielberg (yes, he is related), the epic war drama follows the Bloody 100th, a group of American bomber boys who risked their lives to bring the war to Hitler's doorstep.

Several gorgeous locations across the UK were used to bring the series to life. From picturesque squares in South London to charming historic villages in Buckinghamshire, each location was carefully selected to create an authentic backdrop. Join us on this adventure as we explore how these real-world settings were transformed into the battlefields and airfields of "Masters of the Air."

Newland Park, Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, UK

The charming village of Chalfont St Giles is nestled near London. Known for its medieval origins and pristine preservation, it's no surprise that this village has won awards for being "Britain's best-kept village." Newland Park, a country estate within Chalfont St Giles, served as a personnel hub of a US Army Air Forces airfield in the series. While it's a tourist hotspot in reality, featuring historic buildings and the Chiltern Open Air Museum, "Masters of the Air" transforms it into a critical location that adds depth to the story.

The transformation of the area into a US airbase made headlines during filming in 2021. The $5 million set was built up with US Air Force vehicles and historic Nissen Huts, pop-up shelters made of wood and corrugated metal that were utilized by Allied forces throughout the war.

Trinity Church Square, London, UK

Situated in the heart of London, Trinity Church Square is a picturesque and historically rich square in South London. While it's known for its cinematic history, featuring in movies like "Christopher Robin," "Mary Poppins," and "Sherlock Holmes," it underwent a dramatic transformation for "Masters of the Air." The square was covered in rubble and sandbag walls, resembling the aftermath of a bomb blast. This location sets the stage for some of the series' most intense and gripping scenes, showcasing the attention to detail that makes "Masters of the Air" a true masterpiece.

Oxford City Centre, Oxfordshire, UK

Next, we head to Oxford City Centre, where vintage war vehicles and Hollywood actors graced the historic streets of Radcliffe Square and Catte Street. This location, surrounded by the iconic Oxford University, provided the perfect backdrop for key scenes in the series. As we explore Radcliffe Square, you'll discover the stunning Radcliffe Camera, a reading room connected to the Bodleian Library. It's a historic gem and a vital setting for the series, transporting us back to the 1940s with its timeless beauty. Oxford City Centre's rich architecture and heritage make it a compelling choice for "Masters of the Air."

Dalton Barracks, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, UK

Just a short drive from Abingdon, we arrive at Dalton Barracks, a location chosen to shoot outdoor airfield operation scenes. The filmmakers went the extra mile by bringing in two full-sized B-17 airplane replicas, lifted into the air by cranes for takeoff and landing scenes. A flight control center was meticulously constructed on-site, ensuring that the series captures not only drama but also authenticity in its portrayal of wartime airfields. Dalton Barracks adds a layer of realism to "Masters of the Air" that will leave audiences breathless.

Bledlow, Buckinghamshire, UK

Bledlow, another historic village in Buckinghamshire, becomes an integral part of "Masters of the Air." Its centerpiece is the Church of The Holy Trinity, dating back to the 13th century. While it has been a popular filming location for various projects, the series took it a step further. The village was transformed to resemble a Norfolk village in the 1940s, complete with wartime road signs and pub makeovers. Bledlow's picturesque charm and willingness to embrace its role make it an unforgettable setting in the series.

Hinds Head Pub, Bray, Berkshire, UK

In Bray, a charming village that oozes old-world charm, Hinds Head pub takes center stage. This 15th-century pub, owned by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, served as a time machine for "Masters of the Air." Passers-by witnessed extras who seemed to have stepped straight out of the 1940s. The interior, with its antique allure, provided an authentic backdrop for pivotal scenes. As a Michelin-starred establishment, Hinds Head pub adds a touch of glamour to the series' historical context.

Hemel Hempstead Old Town, Hertfordshire, UK

Hemel Hempstead's Old Town is no stranger to the world of film and television, having been featured in productions like "Endeavor" and "After Life." However, for "Masters of the Air," it underwent a striking transformation. Part of the Old Town was turned into bombed-out streets and bomb shelters, immersing viewers in the wartime experience. Hemel Hempstead's High Street, often hailed as "the prettiest street in Hertfordshire," provides a glimpse into a bygone era with its Victorian, Georgian, and Tudor architecture.

Bovingdon, Hertfordshire, UK

Our final stop takes us to Bovingdon, a small village just outside London. St. Lawrence Church, dating back to the 13th century, is one of its architectural gems. Bovingdon has been a favorite location for war-themed movies and TV shows due to its proximity to World War II-era airfields. "Masters of the Air" is no exception, utilizing this village to create an authentic wartime atmosphere. With its rich history and captivating scenery, Bovingdon adds the finishing touch to our exploration of filming locations.

"Masters of the Air" is set to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and unparalleled realism. By meticulously selecting these filming locations and transforming them into historical backdrops, the series promises an immersive experience like no other. As we eagerly await its release on Jan. 26, 2024, we can already appreciate the dedication of the cast and crew in bringing this epic tale to life. Get ready to embark on a journey through time and witness history unfold before your eyes. This is television at its finest, and we can't wait to take flight with "Masters of the Air."