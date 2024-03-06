'The Voice': Coaches Battle Over Singer Dan + Shay Call 'One of the Greatest' They’ve Ever Heard

When a performance is good, the language it's in doesn't matter, and singer Mafe proved that on Tuesday night's (March 6) episode of "The Voice." The singer, who is originally from Venezuela, sang popular bolero song "Bésame Mucho" during her audition. Although the song was entirely in Spanish, the coaches felt the emotion of the tune, and she received chair turns from all four coaches within about 30 seconds.

Mafe began the song slowly and then showcased her powerful voice and full range throughout the rest of the tune. The 22-year-old hit one final high note at the end of the song that left the coaches very impressed.

Each coach did their best to persuade Mafe to join their team. Reba McEntire said Mafe's performance "touched my heart and soul."

"I think you're a beautiful woman with a beautiful ability to touch people's hearts, and I would love to have you on team Reba," she said.

John Legend shared his enthusiasm for Mafe's performance, calling it "thrilling" and "tasteful." He also remarked on the singer's wealth of talent at such a young age. Continuing his pitch, Legend touted his collaborations with Spanish artists as a reason Mafe should choose him as a coach.

When Dan + Shay spoke to Mafe, they couldn't quite compare to Legend's resume, but they did their best to bring her to their team.

"I couldn't understand the words, but I could understand the emotion you were emitting through the song, which was just phenomenally impressive," said Shay Mooney.

The duo's Dan Smyers then shared some powerful words with Mafe.

"You're living proof that music is the universal language," added Dan Smyers. "I was absolutely blown away; I felt every bit of that performance. One of the greatest singers I've ever heard in my life."

Chance the Rapper then surprised the coaches with an odd strategy. Although he also wanted the singer on his team, he endorsed his competitor, Legend.

"I really, really, really want you on my team, but I think you would do exceptionally well on John's team," he said.

The move confused Legend and the other judges. Was it charity? Reverse psychology? Or does Chance have a plan for later in the competition? Those answers remain to be seen. For now, Mafe took Chance's advice and joined Team Legend.

"The Voice" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.