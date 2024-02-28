The 16 Most Exciting Book to Film Adaptations Premiering in 2024

From Colleen Hoover's 'It Ends WIth Us' to reimagining old classics.

Whether you're a huge reader or a massive movie buff, this year's roster of upcoming film premieres is shaping up to be extremely binge-worthy. While there are plenty of exciting new movies in 2024, there is no shortage of promising book-to-film adaptations headed to the big screen.

Hollywood has long turned to popular novels and nonfiction biographies as inspiration for the next blockbuster. And this year is no different, ranging from iconic classics to popular BookTok hits.

Dozens of popular and acclaimed books are being transformed for the big screen and are set to premiere in 2024.

Adaptations include animated films, biographies, science fiction epics, romantic comedies, historical films in the modern day, and twists on classic stories — so there's something for everyone. Whether you've been waiting for Colleen Hoover's "It Ends With Us" to finally reach the theaters or are looking forward to a good mystery, make sure you add these titles to your TBR shelf before seeing the stories brought to life in movie form.

Here are the 16 most highly anticipated book-to-film adaptations dropping in 2024.

1 of 16 'Argylle' Premiere date: Feb. 2 Stars: Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa Based on: "Argyle" by Elly Conway Already in theaters, "Argylle" (2024) made waves at the box office this winter with its cheeky take on an action thriller film. It's based on the Elly Conway spy novel, which actually was published only a month before the film hit theaters. However, the film takes on a new twist on the novel. Dallas Howard actually stars as Conway, a spy novelist who discovers her writing has peculiar powers to predict the future. This puts her in the middle of a sinister underground syndicate that ultimately leads to wild dance sequences and preposterous fight scenes. A streaming date has not been announced for the film, but it will eventually appear on Apple+. 2 of 16 'Lisa Frankenstein' Premiere date: Feb. 14 Stars: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano Based on: "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley As a very, very loose adaptation, "Lisa Frankenstein" hit the theaters this year just in time for Valentine's Day. In a 1980s remix of the original 1818 novel, the film follows a misunderstood teenager who brings a Victorian-era corpse to life, setting the pair off on a murderous, coming-of-age rampage. 3 of 16 'Madame Web' Premiere date: Feb. 14 Stars: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts Based on: Marvel comics While not technically adapted from a novel, "Madame Web" is the latest film in Sony's Marvel Cinematic Universe, based on a number of comic books. The superhero film features a new character to the big screen, Cassie Webb, who develops a psychic ability to see the future within the "spider world." The film covers the character's origin story as she reluctantly learns to embrace her powers. 4 of 16 'Dune: Part 2'

Premiere date: March 1 Stars: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler Based on: "Dune" by Frank Hebert This science fiction epic comes from the mind of one of the genre's greatest writers. This film picks up where the first "Dune" (2021) movie left off and depicts the second half of the original novel. Set on the sandy desert planet of Dune, protagonist Paul Atreides is working to avenge his father's death and defeat the evil forces looking to control the planet's valuable resources. Meanwhile, he also must gain the approval of the planet's perplexing native population, the Fremen, and uncover the planet's mysteries. 5 of 16 'Spaceman' Premiere date: March 1 on Netflix Stars: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano Based on: "Spaceman of Bohemia" by Jaroslav Kalfar "Spaceman" is yet another celestial science fiction film coming to the silver screen this year that's been adapted from a popular novel. The story depicts the journey of a lonely astronaut who is sent into space to collect mysterious ancient dust while his life on Earth falls apart. While at the edge of the solar system, the astronaut befriends an alien creature who counsels him through his Earthly issues. 6 of 16 'The Idea of You' Premiere date: May 2 on Prime Video Stars: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin Based on: "The Idea of You" by Robinne Lee If you've ever fallen in love with a singer in a boy band, this film is for you. The romantic comedy features a lead singer of a pop band that was inspired by icon and boy band alum Harry Styles. It follows a 40-year-old single mother who agrees to take her teenage daughter to a music festival. She ends up meeting the lead singer, sparking a sexy and somewhat forbidden romance between them. 7 of 16 'The Watchers' Premiere date: June 7 Stars: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré Based on: "The Watchers" by A.M. Shine "The Watchers" will be the directorial debut of Ishana Shyamalan, who is the daughter of the legendary thriller director M. Night Shyamalan. So, this film is bound to have a few juicy twists. The supernatural horror film takes place in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland, where a 33-year-old artist gets stranded. She finds shelter, where three other strangers are also trapped and unknowingly being stalked by mysterious creatures. 8 of 16 'It Ends With Us' Premiere date: June 21 Stars: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar Based on: "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover The highly anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover's popular hit novel is finally headed to theaters, and BookTok is brimming with excitement. Fans have devoured this sexy and dramatic romantic story, along with many other Hoover novels. This story follows Lily, who thinks she met the love of her life at her father's funeral. But after a troubling incident of abuse reminds her of her dark past, she begins to question their future. That's only complicated further when Lily's first love unexpectedly comes back into her life. 9 of 16 'Cold Storage' Premiere date: June 20 Stars: Liam Neeson, Joe Keery, Georgina Campbell Based on: "Cold Storage" by David Koepp Several decades after a highly infectious and deadly microorganism was trapped in a military facility, rising temperatures cause the organism to find an escape. Since it has the possibility to cause the extinction of the human race, a retired bioterror operative must team up with two unlikely heroes to destroy the organism and save mankind. 10 of 16 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' Premiere date: Aug. 2 Stars: Zooey Deschanel, Zachary Levi, Camille Guaty Based on: "Harold and the Purple Crayon" by Crockett Johnson Nearly 70 years after the adorable children's book hit the shelves, it's now being turned into a wholesome, live-action family film. The book follows a 4-year-old boy who discovers a magic purple crayon that brings to life anything he draws. But very little about the film's plot is known, and it's still unclear who the cast will even be playing. 11 of 16 'Perfect' Premiere date: Sept. 9 Stars: Thomasin McKenzie, Mckenna Grace Based on: "Landing On My Feet, A Diary of Dreams" by Kerri Strug and John P. Lopez Directed by Olivia Wilde, the film is based on the true story of the Magnificent Seven, an Olympic gymnast group that competed in the 1996 Olympics. Specifically, the film will follow gymnast Kerri Strug and her career up to those games, where she was forced to perform a historic vault despite severely injuring her ankle. 12 of 16 'Rothko' Premiere date: Oct. 25 Stars: Russell Crowe, Aisling Franciosi Based on: "The Legacy of Mark Rothko" by Lee Seldes "Rothko" is yet another semi-biographical film adaptation hitting the screens. But this one doesn't really cover the life of the famous and troubled painter Mark Rothko. Rather, it details what happened after he died by suicide. Only three months after his death, the painter's friends sold his entire slate of work far below its value. The movie will follow Rothko's daughter and her legal battles to protect his legacy. 13 of 16 'The Amateur' Premiere date: Nov. 8 Stars: Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne Based on: "The Amateur" by Robert Littell This one is actually a remake, as "The Amateur" was first adapted into a film the same year the novel originally hit the shelves in 1981. It's an espionage thriller about a CIA cryptographer who sets out to avenge the death of his wife following her death in a terrorist attack. After realizing his own agency won't take action, he decides to blackmail the CIA. 14 of 16 'Wicked' (Part 1) Premiere date: Nov. 27 Stars: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey Based on: "Wicked" by Gregory Maguire, which reimagined "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by Frank L. Baum The infinitely popular and award-winning Broadway musical "Wicked" is finally hitting the big screen. Set in the Land of Oz before Dorothy's journey that we all know and love, the show revolves around the emotional origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West, who unexpectedly forms a friendship with the woman who later becomes Glinda the Good. Only the first part of the story debuts this year, with a second part to follow. 15 of 16 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' Premiere Date: Dec. 13 Stars: Brian Cox, Miranda Otto, Luke Pasqualino Based on: A story in the appendices of the 1954 second novel in the famous "The Lord of the Rings" series by J.R.R. Tolkien Set around 200 years before the events of the original trilogy, this animated film will focus on the untold story behind Helm's Deep and the life and violent battles of its founder, Helm Hammerhand. The legendary King of Rohan is forced to defend his home in an epic war between the people of Rohan and the Dunlendings. 16 of 16 'The Uglies' Premiere date: Sometime in 2024 Stars: Joey King, Chase Stokes, Laverne Cox Based on: "The Uglies" by Scott Westerfeld Around 300 years into the future, 16-year-old Tally Youngblood is preparing to move into the next chapter of her life by undergoing plastic surgery to become a Pretty. But before she can get the operation, she befriends another teenager who decides to run away from their society. Tally must follow her or risk never becoming a Pretty herself. Filming for this adaptation reportedly ended in 2021; but the film has been stuck in production hell, and it's still unclear when in 2024 the movie will premiere.

