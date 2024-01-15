Back in the day (i.e., 10 years ago), you discovered new reads by browsing the bookstore, seeing what was in stock in the library, or getting recommendations from friends. Now, you tune in to #BookTok.

This TikTok community is solely responsible for everyone's TBR list and making titles like "It Ends With Us" go viral—including titles that haven't even been released yet. Once the clock stuck 12:01 on Jan. 1, prominent BookTok-ers pushed out videos detailing the books they're most excited to read come 2024. And their followers followed suit in preordering the lot. If you thought Reese's Book Club was helpful, you'll love how passionate the BookTok community is.

If you're like me, your bookshelf is already flowing with existing titles that need to be read, and thinking about the 2024 lineup just gives you heart palpitations. But scrolling through the list of anticipated books, I totally get it.

While 2023 seemed all about fantasy (where are my "Fourth Wing" girlies at?), independent editorial book site Book Riot predicts that the coming year will see more fun plays on the trends readers have loved most. So expect more romance subgenres like romantasy and time travel, cozy mysteries, AI-written fiction, and all the escapism we're still craving in these post-pandemic days.

So, how does internet hype measure up to these calculated predictions? Let's take a look at the 15 most anticipated books of 2024, according to BookTok.

1 of 15 'Only If You're Lucky' by Stacy Willingham Release Date: January 16 A tale as old as time—the magnetic popular girl befriending the sweet recluse for seemingly no reason—takes a darker twist in this psychological thriller. From the looks of the synopsis, this novel will have you wondering who the real predator is. 2 of 15 'The Reason I Married Him' by Meghan Quinn Release Date: February 6 This book promises to marry all of your favorite romance tropes: enemies-to-lovers, a marriage of convenience, and forced proximity. OH, and it also takes place in a charming small town full of farms and family-run stores. Need I say more? 3 of 15 'The Women' by Kristin Hannah Release Date: February 6 If you're still coming out of a book hangover from Hannah's "Firefly Lane" series (and Netflix show!), I have great news. Her new coming-of-age novel, which focuses on the female heroes of the Vietnam War, is expected to be just as emotional and unforgettable. 4 of 15 'Into The Dark' by Jessa Hastings Release Date: February 13 In the fifth book in Hastings' "Magnolia Parks" series, BJ and Magnolia are back and attempting to plan the wedding of the century. But as their family tensions rise and long-buried pasts resurface, can their love survive? Fans of the series are already counting down the days. 5 of 15 'Murder Road' by Simone St. James Release Date: March 5 As the title suggests, this read is not for the faint of heart. It follows a young couple who become the sole witnesses in a murder along a deserted highway—one of many unexplained deaths along that stretch of pavement that they attempt to unravel before it's too late. 6 of 15 'Flirty Little Secret' by Jessica Lepe Release Date: March 19 Seeing as how this debut romantic comedy promises to be "Abbott Elementary" meets "You've Got Mail," I'm already sold. Between the school setting and secret identity love story, it sounds primed to be my next binge-read. 7 of 15 'Just for the Summer' by Abby Jimenez Release Date: April 2 We're all familiar with the whole cursed love trope. But what happens when two unlucky-in-love strangers fake a summer fling to cancel out their string of heartache? Set in a charming lake town, this rom-com is sure to be a refreshing take on the age-old story. 8 of 15 'Wild Love' by Elsie Silver Release Date: April 9 While this is the first book in Silver's new Rose Hill series, rumor has it that it takes place in the same universe as her popular Chesnut Springs series. Either way, the whole single dad and forbidden best friend's sister trope is more than enough reason to pre-order this read. 9 of 15 'Funny Story' by Emily Henry Release Date: April 23 Henry has all but dominated the cozy rom-com genre with her previous best-selling titles like "Beach Read" and "People We Meet on Vacation." In her latest novel, she tackles mixes too classic dynamics—opposites attract and the revenge plot—to form the perfect recipe for an unforgettable romp. 10 of 15 'Daydream' by Hannah Grace Release Date: June 4 The third book in her New York Times bestselling Maple Hill series, this novel finally gives fan-favorite character Henry his due in the form of a will-they-or-won't-they romance. He's a jock struggling in a tough, and she's a smart cookie offering to tutor him. There's no way they'll fall in love—wink, wink. 11 of 15 'The Housemaid Is Watching' by Freida McFadden Release Date: June 11 If cozying up with a psychological thriller is your idea of a quiet night in, then you have to get into McFadden's Housemaid series. This upcoming book is the third, and it promises to be just as twisty and addictive as the others. 12 of 15 "Middle of the Night" by Riley Sager Release Date: June 18 Sager is the current king of thrillers, so his fans (A.K.A., yours truly) have sky-high expectations for this upcoming novel. Seeing as how it involves haunted woods, a creepy childhood home, and the resurgence of a 30-year-old cold case, I think it's safe to say we won't be disappointed. 13 of 15 "The Next Mrs. Parrish" by Liv Constantine Release Date: June 18 You've got plenty of time to read "The Last Mrs. Parrish," a best-selling pick from Reese's Book Club and the first book in this series before the sequel drops. If you love high-society and a good game of cat and mouse, pre-order this one ASAP. 14 of 15 'A Novel Love Story' by Ashley Poston Release Date: June 25 When a devoted romance reader gets trapped in a small-town love story of her own, she knows the only way out is to find the right happy ending. But there's just one problem: the grumpy bookstore owner who doesn't want her to finish the story—which may or may not be her own. 15 of 15 'House of Glass' by Sarah Pekkanen Release Date: August 6 If you're looking for your next whodunit, allow me to introduce you to the twisted world of Sarah Pekkanen. Her upcoming thriller involves the mysterious death of a family's nanny and the nine-year-old witness who refuses to speak. Everyone is a suspect in this one.

