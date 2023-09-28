‘It Ends With Us': Meet the Cast Bringing Colleen Hoover's Hit Novel to Life

Colleen Hoover fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the movie adaption of her bestselling novel, It Ends With Us. The romance novel was released back in 2016 and quickly amassed success over the years. Thanks to social media and #booktok, the book skyrocketed to the number one spot on the New York Times bestselling list in 2021.

The story centers around the main character Lily Bloom, who is a recent college grad looking for a fresh start in life. She meets a neurosurgeon, Ryle Kincaid, and the two start a romance. The story takes a turn when Lily's old flame, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into her life and throws a wrench into her current life plans. The story became such a hit amongst women that Hoover stated in an interview with Publishers Weekly, "It's changed lives. Women have given this to friends who needed it."

Loyal fans of the novel have a lot of thoughts when it comes to the casting of their favorite characters. Mega stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are cast for the leading roles. Hoover said about their casting, " I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen. ... I'm so excited, y'all..." Just because Hoover was excited to bring these characters to life with the chosen actors didn't mean fans took the news especially well. In fact, there was a #booktok backlash. But Hoover continues to support the casting.

In the book, Lily is only 23 years old, while Ryle is 30. Lively is 36 and a mother of four, while Ryle is 39 years old, which is a far cry from their original characters. When Hoover first wrote the book, she focused on writing college-aged characters for the "new adult genre." However, she realized that, "Neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon," she decided to age up the movie characters. She acknowledged her mistake and took full credit for the age discrepancy. It's safe to assume there may be some artistic liberties taken due to the actors' older ages.

Even with Hollywood's current writer's strike, the movie is still on track to debut in 2024. While we wait with bated breath, here's a deep dive into the cast of It Ends With Us.