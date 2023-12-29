2024 TV Premiere Dates: The Ultimate List of What's Coming

Every 2024 premiere, from January to December.

Get ready to ring in the New Year with lots of new TV. Like, lots. The 2023 Hollywood strikes pushed the fall TV season into January 2024, with networks and streamers throwing their hottest shows up in the first month of the year. 2024 kicks off with Taylor Kinney's long-awaited return to "Chicago Fire" and Jodie Foster's buzzy "True Detective: Night Country," and continues with exciting new releases virtually every month. Wide Open Country has compiled all the notable TV premieres 2024 has to offer.

Below, we've outlined hundreds of new releases by month, noting season, channel/platform and even the occasional series finale. Other January titles include the new competition series "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" and the Hanks and Spielberg big-budget WWII epic "Masters of the Air." We'll also see Nicole Kidman in the twisty drama "Expats" and (finally) be able to tune in to the Emmy Awards.

Beyond January, 2024 TV is chock-full of prestige picks. Kate Winslet plays a cutthroat Prime Minister in "The Regime," Walton Goggins puts on a cowboy hat for the new "Fallout" adaptation and "Bridgerton" returns with a no-doubt sumptuous third season. The below guide also includes undated 2024 premieres, like the back halves of "Yellowstone" Season 5 and "Outlander" Season 7, as well as the sophomore run of "Outer Range."

Be sure to bookmark this page — we'll update the following list as additional 2024 TV premieres are announced. Happy watching!

1 of 13 January January 1

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League (NBC, new competition series)

NHL Winter Classic (TNT, live sports special)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV, Season 7)

90 Day: The Single Life (TLC, Season 4)

90 Day The Single Life: Pillow Talk (TLC, Season 4)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (Investigation Discovery, new documentary miniseries) January 2

Extended Family (NBC, new comedy series)

Night Court (NBC, Season 2)

The Floor (Fox, new game show series)

Celebrity Name That Tune (Fox, Season 3C)

Good Trouble (Freeform, final season)

Finding Your Roots (PBS, Season 10) January 3

I Can See Your Voice (Fox, Season 4)

We Are Family (Fox, new game show series) January 4

The Brothers Sun (Netflix, new drama series)

Daughters of the Cult (Hulu, new docuseries)

Swamp People (History, Season 5)

Swamp Mysteries (History, Season 2)

Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale (Sundance Now, new drama series) January 5

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV, Season 16)

Ancient Aliens (History, Season 20)

Friday Night Vibes (TBS, new monthly talk show revival) January 7

81st Golden Globe Awards (CBS, live awards special)

Grimsburg (Fox, Season 2)

The Great North (Fox, Season 4)

Home Town (HGTV, Season 8)

Miss Scarlet and The Duke (PBS, Season 4)

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS, Season 4)

Funny Woman (PBS, Season 1)

Extreme Airport Africa (Smithsonian Channel, new docuseries)

Highway Through Hell (Weather Channel, Season 12) January 8

Antiques Roadshow (PBS, Season 28)

90 Day Diaries (TLC, Season 5)

Cash Cab Music (AXS TV, new docuseries)

A History of the World in Six Glasses (Fox Nation, new docuseries) January 9

La Brea (NBC, final season)

TGL Golf (ESPN/ESPN+, inaugural match of team golf league)

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (MTV, Season 3)

Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel, new docuseries) January 10

Echo (Disney+, new drama series) January 11

Children Ruin Everything (The CW, Season 3)

Ted (Peacock, new comedy series)

The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger (INSP, new drama series)

Arctic Circle (Topic, Season 3) January 12

The Traitors (Peacock, Season 2)

Criminal Record (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Skymed (Paramount+, Season 2)

Bluey (Disney Channel, Season 3B) January 14

29th Critics Choice Awards (The CW, live awards special)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO, Season 4)

Monsieur Spade (AMC/Acorn TV, new drama series)

Belgravia: The Next Chapter (MGM+, Season 2) January 15

75th Primetime Emmy Awards January 16

Death and Other Details (Hulu, new drama series)

The Shift (MHz, Season 1) January 17

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 9)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 12)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 11)

Wild Cards (The CW, new drama series)

Family Law (The CW, Season 3) January 18

Law & Order (NBC, Season 23)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 25)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, Season 4)

Sort Of (Max, final season)

Real Time with Bill Mayer (HBO, Season 22)

Enemy of the People (Topic, Season 1) January 19

Transplant (NBC, Season 4)

The Woman in the Wall (Showtime, new drama series)

Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video, new animated comedy series) January 21

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Season 49B)

The Way Home (Hallmark Channel, Season 2)|

Love & Translation (TLC, new unscripted series) January 22

The Bachelor (ABC, Season 28)

America's Most Wanted (Fox, Season 2)

TMZ Investigates (Fox, Season 4)

America's Most Wanted (Fox, Season 2 of series revival)

Untitled 20/20 True-Crime Series (ABC, new docuseries)

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People (Hulu, new docuseries)

The Impact New York (VH1, new unscripted series) January 23

The Winemaker (MHz, Season 1) January 24

A Real Bug's Life (Disney+, new docuseries)

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out (Freeform, new docuseries) January 25

Son of a Critch (The CW, Season 3)

Griselda (Netflix, new drama miniseries)

In the Know (Peacock, new animated comedy series)

Sexy Beast (Paramount+, new drama series) January 26

Hightown (Starz, final season)

Expats (Prime Video, new drama limited series)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+, new drama limited series) January 29

History's Greatest Mysteries (History, Season 5) January 30

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo, Season 11) January 31

Capote vs. The Swans (FX, Season 2)

Choir (Disney+, new docuseries) January TBA

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN, new docuseries) 2 of 13 February February 1

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox, Season 2)

Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic Channel, Season 4)

Three Little Birds (Britbox, new drama series) February 2

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video, new drama series)

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (Hulu, new unscripted series) February 4

66th Grammy Awards (CBS, live awards special)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, Season 12) February 7

The Conners (ABC, Season 6)

Not Dead Yet (ABC, Season 2)

Abbott Elementary (ABC, Season 3)

Judge Steve Harvey (ABC, Season 3) February 11

Super Bowl LVIII (CBS, live sports special)

Tracker (CBS, new drama series) February 12

The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 6)

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS, Season 5)

NCIS (CBS, Season 21)

NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS, Season 3) February 13

FBI (CBS, Season 6)

FBI: International (CBS, Season 3)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Season 5) February 14

The New Look (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Love Is Blind (Netflix, Season 2)

Gospel (PBS, new documentary miniseries) February 15

Young Sheldon (CBS, final season)

Ghosts (CBS, Season 3)

So Help Me Todd (CBS, Season 2) February 16

S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 7)

Fire Country (CBS, Season 2)

Blue Bloods (CBS, final season)

Life & Beth (Hulu, new comedy series)

The Dynasty: New England Patriots (Apple TV+, new docuseries) February 17

Fast: Home Rescue (Weather Channel, Season 2) February 18

American Idol (ABC, Season 7)

What Would You Do? (ABC, Season 17)

The Equalizer (CBS, Season 4)

CSI: Vegas (CBS, Season 3) February 20

Will Trent (ABC, Season 2)

The Rookie (ABC, Season 6)

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 7)

Crime Nation (The CW, new docuseries)

Little People, Big World (TLC, Season 25) February 21

Constellation (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (Apple TV+, new docuseries) February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix, new drama series)

Death in the Dorms (Hulu, Season 2) February 23

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Prime Video, new animated comedy series) February 24

30th SAG Awards (Netflix, live awards special) February 25

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC, new drama series) February 26

The Voice (NBC, Season 25)

Deal or No Deal Island (NBC, new competition series) February 27

Shogun (FX, new drama limited series) February 28

Survivor (CBS, Season 46) February 29

Elsbeth (CBS, new drama series)

Me, Hereafter (Hulu, new docuseries) 3 of 13 March March 3

The Regime (HBO, new drama limited series) March 4

MasterChef Junior (Fox, Season 9)

Queens (National Geographic Channel, new documentary series)

Seeking Sister Wife (TLC, Season 5) March 5

The Cleaning Lady (Fox, Season 3)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox, Season 2) March 6

The Masked Singer (Fox, Season 10)

Animal Control (Fox, Season 2)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 22B)

My 600-Lb Life (TLC, Season 12) March 10

96th Academy Awards (ABC, live awards special) March 12

7 Little Johnstons (TLC, Season 14) March 13

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 36) March 14

9-1-1 (ABC, Season 7; new network)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC, Season 20)

Station 19 (ABC, final season)

Girls5eva (Netflix, Season 3) March 15

Manhunt (Apple TV+, new drama limited series) March 17

Call the Midwife (PBS, Season 13)

Nolly (PBS, new drama miniseries)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC, Season 8) March 20

Palm Royale (Apple TV+, new comedy series) March 21

3 Body Problem (Netflix, new drama series) March TBA

Apples Never Fall (Peacock, new drama series)

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs (Shudder, Season 6) 4 of 13 April April 6

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC, Season 23) April 11

Elkhorn (INSP, new drama series) April 12

Fallout (Prime Video, new drama series) April 24

My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now? (TLC, Season 8) April TBA

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+, final season) 5 of 13 May May 16

Bridgerton (Netflix, Season 3A) May TBA

Doctor Who (Disney+, new season) 6 of 13 June June 13

Bridgerton (Netflix, Season 3B) June 16

77th Tony Awards (CBS, live awards special) Spring TBA

Renegade Nell (Disney+, new drama series)

The Upshaws (Netflix, Season 3B) 7 of 13 July July 26

Olympics Opening Ceremony (NBC/Peacock) Summer TBA

House of the Dragon (HBO, Season 2)

Hope in the Water (PBS, new docuseries) 8 of 13 August No dates announced yet. 9 of 13 September September 26

People's Choice Country Awards (NBC, live awards special) 10 of 13 October No dates announced yet. 11 of 13 November November TBA

Yellowstone (Paramount Network, Season 5B) 12 of 13 December No dates announced yet. 13 of 13 Undated 2024 Premieres 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, Season 5)

Outlander (Starz, Season 7B)

Outlander (Starz, Season 8)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Season 6)

Wheel of Fortune (ABC, Season 41)

SEAL Team (CBS, final season)

Matlock (CBS, new drama series reboot)

Poppa's House (CBS, new comedy series)

Fire Country (CBS, Season 3)

Lingo (CBS, Season 2)

The Challenge: USA (CBS, Season 2B)

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC, Season 2)

Quantum Leap (NBC, Season 2B)

Weakest Link (NBC, Season 4)

That's My Jam (NBC, Season 3)

The Wall (NBC, Season 6)

Password (NBC, new game show revival series)

Magnum P.I. (NBC, Season 5B)

Accused (Fox, Season 2)

Murder in a Small Town (Fox, new drama series)

Doc (Fox, new drama series)

Rescue: HI-Surf (Fox, new drama series)

That '90s Show (Fox, Season 2)

Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular (Fox, Season 2)

All American (The CW, Season 6)

FGirl Island (The CW, new dating series)

61st Street (The CW, Season 2)

Glamorous (Netflix, new drama series)

My Life with the Walter Boys (Netflix, Season 2)

Ripley (Netflix, new drama series)

Gamara: Rebirth (Netflix, new anime series)

Pokémon Concierge (Netflix, new anime series)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+, final season)

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (Disney+, new drama series)

X-Men '97 (Disney+, new animated series)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney+, new drama series)

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video, Season 2)

Twin Love (Prime Video/Freevee, new series)

Outer Range (Prime Video, Season 2)

The Power (Prime Video, new drama series)

The Ride (Prime Video, new unscripted series)

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (Prime Video, new unscripted series)

Wilderness (Prime Video, new drama series)

Apples Never Fall (Peacock, new drama series)

The Tipping Point (Peacock/MSNBC, new documentary series)

Lady in the Lake (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)

Sago Mini Friends (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Doom Patrol (Max, final season)

Bookie (Max, new comedy series)

Young Love (Max, new animated comedy series)

The Turkish Detective (Paramount+, new drama series)

Knuckles (Paramount+, new action-comedy series)

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu, Season 2)

Vanderpump Villa (Hulu, new unscripted series)

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise (Hulu, new unscripted series)

It's All Country (Hulu, new docuseries)

Rachael Ray's Rebuild (Hulu, new docuseries)

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story (Hulu, new docuseries)

Billy the Kid (MGM+, Season 2B)

Belgravia: The Next Chapter (MGM+, new drama series)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (Roku Channel, new drama series)

Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew (Roku Channel, Season 2)

UFO Cowboys (Roku Channel, new unscripted series)

The Jinx (HBO, Season 2)

Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC/BBC America, new drama series)

Parish (AMC, new drama series)

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (AMC, Season 2)

Demascus (AMC, new comedy series)

Invitation to a Bonfire (AMC, new drama series)

Mary & George (Starz, new drama series)

Three Women (Starz, new drama series)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, final season)

The Sterling Affairs (FX, new drama limited series)

The Joe Schmo Show (TBS, new prank series revival)

The Cube (TBS, Season 2)

The Lazarus Project (TNT, Season 2)

The Marlow Murder Club (PBS, new drama series)

The Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo, Season 6)

Love After Lockup: Crime Story (WEtv, new unscripted series)

Mama June: Family Crisis (WEtv, new unscripted series)

Love During Lockup (WEtv, Season 4)

Untitled Social Experiment from Studio Lambert (USA Network, new unscripted series)

Reginald the Vampire (Syfy, Season 2)

Resident Alien (Syfy, Season 2)

The Ark (Syfy, Season 2)

The Surreal Life (MTV, Season 8)

The Bulletin with Pamela Brown (CNN, new afternoon news show)

Silos Baking Competition (Magnolia Network, Season 2)

Second Chance Stage (Magnolia Network, new competition series)

Human vs. Hamster (Magnolia Network, new competition series)

Back to the Frontier (Magnolia Network, new competition series)

Roller Jam (Magnolia Network, new competition series)

Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV, new docuseries)

Beachside Brawl (Food Network, Season 3)

Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale (Sundance Now/AMC+, new drama series)

Snapped (Oxygen, Season 31)

Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler (Oxygen, new docuseries)

Sin City Murders (Oxygen, new docuseries)

The First Mindhunter (Oxygen, new docuseries)

Tiny Toons Looniversity (Cartoon Network/Max, new animated comedy series)

