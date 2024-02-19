'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Reveals Major Character Return in Season 20

The cast of "Grey's Anatomy" was out in force at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Feb. 18. Kevin McKidd, Chris Carmack, Chandra Wilson and more hit the red carpet as one at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, even stopping to tease Jessica Capshaw's return as Arizona Robbins in Season 20, premiering March 14 on ABC.

"We've got a wonderful guest star coming back from a previous cast that's going to bring some light and some more excitement to the show, so it's going to be a lot of fun," series veteran James Pickens Jr. told E! on the red carpet.

That guest star, we know, is Capshaw, who left "Grey's Anatomy" along with Sarah Drew after Season 14. Capshaw shared a photo of her return as Arizona Robbins on Instagram earlier this month, posing with scrubs and a surgical mask.

The last time viewers saw Arizona, she survived a plane crash but required a leg amputation. After her marriage to Callie (Sara Ramirez) deteriorated, Arizona moved to New York. But "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes always maintained that there was room for both Capshaw and Sarah Drew to return to their roles.

In addition to Capshaw, the landmark twentieth season of "Grey's Anatomy" will feature a raft of exciting new and returning faces. Natalie Morales ("Parks and Recreation") and Freddy Miyares ("When They See Us") join the cast, while Alex Landi reprises her role as Dr. Nico Kim.

"Grey's Anatomy" has much to celebrate ahead of its second decade on the air. The series is the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history. To celebrate the milestone, the original cast (including Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl) reunited onstage at the Emmy Awards in January.

And the series is still going strong. "Grey's Anatomy" was nominated for Drama Show of the Year and Show of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, hosted by "Barbie" star Simu Liu. The series has racked up 12 People's Choice trophies throughout its run, winning its first award for Favorite TV drama in 2007.