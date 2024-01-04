New 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Teaser Features Surprise Appearance From Ellen Pompeo

"Grey's Anatomy" returns for its 20th season, featuring a surprise appearance by Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in the latest teaser released by ABC.

After deciding to leave Seattle for Boston in Season 19, Meredith Grey, the central character of the series, had reduced her role, with Pompeo slated to appear intermittently as a recurring character. In the new teaser, Meredith is seen inquiring about the duration of her wait, alluding to the premiere of Season 20 on March 14.

"How long do I have to wait?" inquires Meredith, followed by a scene switch to the surgical interns preparing for a new day. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) energetically urges, "What are you waiting for? Let's go."

The teaser also spotlights the interns from Season 19, including Simone Griffith (portrayed by Alexis Floyd), Benson "Blue" Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane), Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis), and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho). The narrative continues with Griffith and Adams dealing with the aftermath of their unexpected encounter on what was supposed to be Griffith's wedding day. Meanwhile, Richard (James Pickens Jr.) struggles with alcoholism, Teddy (Kim Raver) is in a critical state following an O.R. collapse, and the evolving romance between Link (Chris Carmack) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) progresses.

In a conversation with former co-star Katherine Heigl for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Pompeo discussed her character's future, stating, "I will be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time. It's not a complete goodbye. And I think we've got an interesting story to tell."

Kelly McCreary, known for her portrayal of Meredith's half-sister Maggie Pierce since Season 11, also announced her departure from the show. In a statement, she expressed her gratitude for the experience and the opportunity to impact a global audience through her character.

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey's Anatomy," she said in a statement. "I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support."