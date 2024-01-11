Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Both In the Running for 2024 People's Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both up for awards at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. Kelce is in the running for Athlete of the Year, and Swift's got a bunch of nominations - she's up for Female Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Concert Tour of the Year, Movie of the Year, and Social Celebrity of the Year.

It's clear that women rocked the pop culture scene in 2023. In the Pop Artist of the Year category, seven out of eight nominees are women, with only South Korean singer Jung Kook breaking the pattern. The same goes for the social celebrity category, where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the only guy among seven female nominees.

In other categories like song of the year and R&B artist, women are also leading the charge, making up five of the eight nominees.

This year, the People's Choice Awards have a whopping 45 categories covering movies, TV, music, and other pop culture stuff. They've added five new ones this time - male and female country artist, male and female Latin artist, and concert tour, which is perfect timing considering the big tours in 2023 by Swift, Beyoncé, and others.

In the music categories, country and Latin are the only ones that have separate male and female categories. In genres like pop, hip-hop, and R&B, everyone competes together, regardless of gender.

Who's Hosting the 2024 People's Choice Awards?

Simu Liu, the actor and writer, is hosting the awards this year. He's also a nominee in the movie performance category for his role in "Barbie." He's no stranger to hosting; he did the Juno Awards in Canada for the last two years.

Kenan Thompson was the host for the last two People's Choice Awards.

When Will the 2024 People's Choice Awards Air?

The 2024 awards are set to air live on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and E!, right from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. E! will also have a red-carpet pre-show starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Fans can vote for their favorites from Jan. 11 until Jan. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Head over to VotePCA.com to cast your vote. And here's a tip: votes on Turbo Tuesday, Jan. 16, count double - so you can vote twice that day in each category.

Here's the full lineup of nominees:

Music

Male artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Female artist of the year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male country artist of the year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Female country artist of the year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

Male Latin artist of the year

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

Female Latin artist of the year

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

Pop artist of the year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Hip-hop artist of the year

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

R&B artist of the year

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

New artist of the year

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Group/duo of the year

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Song of the year

Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"

Luke Combs, "Fast Car"

Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"

Gunna, "Fukumean"

Tate McRae, "greedy"

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Vampire"

Album of the year

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation

Drake, For All the Dogs

Luke Combs, Gettin' Old

Olivia Rodrigo, Guts

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Collaboration song of the year

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua, "Barbie World"

Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"

Drake Feat. J. Cole, "First Person Shooter"

Zach Bryan feat. Kasey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"

Jung Kook feat. Latto, "Seven"

Karol G and Shakira, "TQG"

Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny, "Un x100to"

Concert tour of the year

Ed Sheeran, +-=÷x Tour

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour

Harry Styles, Love on Tour

Luke Combs, World Tour

Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time World Tour

P!nk, Summer Carnival Tour

Beyoncé, Renaissance World Tour

Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour

Movies

Movie of the year

"Barbie"

"Fast X"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Oppenheimer"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film"

"The Little Mermaid"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

Action movie of the year

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

"Fast X"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

"The Marvels"

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

Comedy movie of the year

"80 for Brady"

"Anyone but You"

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."

"Asteroid City"

"Barbie"

"Cocaine Bear"

"No Hard Feelings"

"Wonka"

Drama movie of the year

"Creed III"

"Five Nights at Freddy's"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Leave the World Behind"

"M3GAN"

"Oppenheimer"

"Scream VI"

"The Color Purple"

Male movie star of the year

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Chris Pratt, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 4"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Creed III"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"

Tom Cruise, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

Female movie star of the year

Florence Pugh, "Oppenheimer"

Halle Bailey, "The Little Mermaid"

Jenna Ortega, "Scream VI"

Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Julia Roberts, "Leave the World Behind"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Rachel Zegler, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

Viola Davis, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

Action movie star of the year

Brie Larson, "The Marvels"

Chris Pratt, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Gal Gadot, "Heart of Stone"

Jason Momoa, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 4"

Rachel Zegler, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

Tom Cruise, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

Viola Davis, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

Comedy movie star of the year

Adam Sandler, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah"

Glen Powell, "Anyone but You"

Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Scarlett Johansson, "Asteroid City"

Sydney Sweeney, "Anyone but You"

Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"

Drama movie star of the year

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Julia Roberts, "Leave the World Behind"

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Florence Pugh, "Oppenheimer"

Jacob Elordi, "Priscilla"

Jenna Ortega, "Scream VI"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Creed III"

Movie performance of the year

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Charles Melton, "May December"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Jacob Elordi, "Saltburn"

Melissa McCarthy, "The Little Mermaid"

Natalie Portman, "May December"

Simu Liu, "Barbie"

Viola Davis, "Air"

TV

Show of the year

"Grey's Anatomy"

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Ted Lasso"

"The Bear"

"The Last of Us"

"Vanderpump Rules"

Comedy show of the year

"Abbott Elementary"

"And Just Like That..."

"Never Have I Ever"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Ted Lasso"

"The Bear"

"Young Sheldon"

Drama show of the year

"Chicago Fire"

"Ginny & Georgia"

"Grey's Anatomy"

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

"Outer Banks"

"Succession"

"The Last of Us"

"The Morning Sho"

Sci-fi/fantasy show of the year

"Ahsoka"

"American Horror Story: Delicate"

"Black Mirror"

"Ghosts"

"Loki"

"Secret Invasion"

"The Mandalorian"

"The Witcher"

Reality show of the year

"90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?"

"Below Deck"

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation"

"Selling Sunset"

"The Kardashians"

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

"Vanderpump Rules"

Competition show of the year

"America's Got Talent"

"American Idol"

"Big Brother"

"Dancing with the Stars"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Squid Game: The Challenge"

"The Voice"

Bingeworthy show of the year

"Beef"

"Citadel"

"Jury Duty"

"Love Is Blind"

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

"The Crown"

"The Night Agent"

"The Summer I Turned Pretty"

Male TV star of the year

Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Samuel L. Jackson, "Secret Invasion"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tom Hiddleston, "Loki"

Female TV star of the year

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Rosario Dawson, "Ahsoka"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Comedy TV star of the year

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Drama TV star of the year

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"

Ice-T, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

TV performance of the year

Adjoa Andoh, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

Ayo Edebiri," The Bear"

Billie Eilish, "Swarm"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Storm Reid, "The Last of Us"

Reality TV star of the year

Ariana Madix, "Vanderpump Rules"

Chrishell Stause, "Selling Sunset"

Garcelle Beauvais, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

Kandi Burruss, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

Khloé Kardashian, "The Kardashians"

Kim Kardashian, "The Kardashians"

Kyle Richards, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"

Competition contestant of the year

Anetra, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Ariana Madix, "Dancing with the Stars"

Charity Lawson, "The Bachelorette"

Iam Tongi, "American Idol"

Keke Palmer, "That's My Jam"

Sasha Colby, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Theresa Nist, "The Golden Bachelor"

Xochitl Gomez, "Dancing with the Stars"

Daytime talk show of the year

"Good Morning America"

"LIVE with Kelly and Mark"

"Sherri"

"The Drew Barrymore Show"

"The Jennifer Hudson Show"

"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

"The View"

"Today"

Nighttime talk show of the year

"Hart to Heart"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Daily Show"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"

Host of the year

Gordon Ramsay, "Hell's Kitchen"

Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam"

Nick Cannon, "The Masked Singer"

Padma Lakshmi, "Top Chef"

RuPaul, "RuPaul's Drag"

Ryan Seacrest, "American Idol"

Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud"

Terry Crews, "America's Got Talent"

Pop Culture

Social celebrity of the year

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Comedy act of the year

John Mulaney, "Baby J"

Amy Schumer, "Emergency Contact"

Marlon Wayans, "God Loves Me"

Wanda Sykes, "I'm an Entertainer"

Trevor Noah, "Off the Record"

Kevin Hart, "Reality Check"

Chris Rock, "Selective Outrage"

Sarah Silverman, "Someone You Love"

Athlete of the year