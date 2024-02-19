'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Rocks This '90s Trend at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Brianne Howey threw it back at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 18. While representing her hit Netflix series "Ginny & Georgia," which was nominated for Drama Series of the Year, Howey put a modern spin on the '90s cutout dress.

The 34-year-old star wore a chocolate brown one-shoulder gown with a daring cutout at the hip. The asymmetrical silhouette also featured a thigh-high slit and tortoise shell links at the shoulder. Howey let the minimalist look speak for itself, pairing it with black strappy heels and simple makeup. She swept her blonde locks into a neat low pony for a sleek finish.

"Ginny & Georgia" is up against "The Last of Us," "Succession," "Chicago Fire," "Outer Banks," "Grey's Anatomy" and more in the Drama Series category at this year's ceremony, hosted by "Shang-Chi" and "Barbie" star Simu Liu. The Netflix series is a perennial favorite, soaring to the top of Nielsen's most-watched list during its Season 2 debut in Jan. 2023.

The show, which centers on the strained relationship between mother-daughter duo Georgia (Howey) and Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry), has since been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at the streamer.

Howey reunited with her co-star, Antonia Gentry, on the People's Choice Awards red carpet and gushed about their natural onscreen chemistry. "From the second we met, it was kismet," Howey told E!. Gentry added that her onscreen mom "takes care" of her on set even when the cameras stop rolling.

The pair also shared their hopes for "Ginny & Georgia" Season 3, which is slated for 2025. After that Season 2 finale, Howey wants to see Ginny and Georgia "finally being on the same page."

As for Gentry, she's craving a moment of calm for the residents of Wellsbury. "I just want everyone to be okay," she said.