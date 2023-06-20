'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Welcomes Her First Baby With Adorable Newborn Photo

Brace yourselves, peaches: The Ginny & Georgia family just got a little bit bigger. Brianne Howey, star of the hit Netflix drama series, welcomed her first child with husband Matt Ziering over the weekend.

Howey, 33, revealed the news in a June 18 Instagram post that's garnered over 1.8 million likes. The actress shared a sweet snap of her newborn nestled against her chest in a hospital bed. "My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller," she captioned the photo. "Welcome my little love 💛"

Antonia Gentry (the Ginny to Howey's Georgia) took to the comments to toast her on-screen mom, writing, "OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS." Howey's other Netflix child, Diesel La Torraca, also chimed in: "Our teeniest tiniest lil peach is HERE!!!! 🍑 😍✨ Love you Momma well done!!! ❤️"

The precious newborn, whose gender has not been revealed, is Howey and husband Matt Ziering's first child. The actress tied the knot with Ziering, a lawyer, in July 2021 after seven years of dating. In March 2023, Howey announced her pregnancy on Instagram, showing off her "forever new +1" in a bump-defining maxi dress.

Howey has starred as the alluring (and frequently criminal) Georgia Miller in Netflix's mega-popular Ginny & Georgia since the show's 2021 debut. The series follows Georgia and her teenage daughter Ginny (Gentry) as the pair relocate to the picturesque town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, where their presence sets off a series of calamities.

Ginny & Georgia's second season, which debuted in January 2023, took the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 English TV List, unseating the mega-popular Wednesday, per Variety. The series was swiftly renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 in May.

In a January interview with People, Howey revealed that she based her portrayal of the indomitable Georgia on her own mother, who died a decade ago:

"My mom had me at 21, she had my sister at 25, and my mom really had to hustle," Howey told the outlet, adding: "So any way that we could save a little money, whether it was lying about our ages or hoarding food and bringing it into the movie theater, these were the things that were very normalized for us. So a lot of the scenes that I think would've felt jarring between Ginny and Georgia were a little bit more normalized."

Ginny & Georgia Seasons 1-2 are now streaming on Netflix.

