Ginny & Georgia season 2 dropped on Netflix on Jan. 5, and fans of the dark mother-daughter drama are in a tizzy over one character's fate. What happened to Tom Fuller? Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) happened to Tom Fuller. But ... why? The motive and the aftermath are both pretty fuzzy. Let's break it down.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Ginny & Georgia" season 2.

For starters, Tom Fuller is Cynthia Fuller's (Sabrina Grdevich) dying husband. (And Cynthia is Georgia's archenemy.) Tom's in a coma, and Cynthia -- with the help of some liquid courage -- confides to Georgia that sometimes she wishes he would just kick the bucket already. Both Cynthia and her son, Zach (Connor Laidman), are suffering due to Tom's prolonged illness, and there's no hope for his recovery. It's a strange moment of vulnerability between the rival women.

Just after Cynthia's confession, Georgia sneaks into Tom's sickroom and smothers him with a pillow. The problem is, Georgia's son, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), and Zach are playing hide-and-seek, and Austin is hiding in the closet in Tom's room. He witnesses the murder.

When Tom's death is made public, everyone assumes he passed away naturally, with the exception of private investigator Gabriel (Alex Mallari Jr.). Upon learning that Georgia was in Cynthia's home when Tom died, Gabriel is suspicious. Finally, in the season 2 finale, Georgia is arrested for Tom's murder. Austin, who witnessed the crime, cries out that he didn't tell anyone. So how did Gabriel prove Georgia's guilt?

This isn't Georgia's first murder, to be sure. But she usually has a clear motive for killing. So why Tom? He did nothing to her, and she was kinda-sorta burying the hatchet with Cynthia. Because of that, it's safe to assume Georgia killed Tom out of her idea of kindness. It was her way of ending Cynthia's suffering and allowing her to grieve for her husband.

After all, earlier in the season, Cynthia actually came to Georgia's rescue when she was being assaulted by Gil. Maybe Georgia saw the pillow smothering as a way of repaying Cynthia.

But how did Gabriel get to the bottom of it, and how will Cynthia react to news of the murder? We won't find out until season 3, and Netflix has not yet renewed the series for another installment.

