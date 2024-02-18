'Daisy Jones & the Six' Writer-Producer Developing 'Bewitched' Reboot

Judalina Neira, the writer-producer behind "Daisy Jones and the Six," has a new project on the horizon: a reimaging of "Bewitched."

The original "Bewitched" is a classic fantasy sitcom that aired from 1964 to 1972. The series followed Darrin (Dick York) and Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) as Darrin discovers his wife is a member of an underground cult of witches and warlocks. Samantha can cast magical spells with just a twitch of her nose — though she promises Darrin she'll never use her magic again. Complicating matters is Samantha's mother, Endora, who resents that her daughter has married a mere mortal.

Neira's "irreverent" "Bewitched" reboot will feature hour-long episodes. And she certainly has experience wielding both magic and irreverence. She serves as executive producer on season four of Amazon's "The Boys," a raunchy, gory superhero dark comedy series where the heroes are soulless and cruel corporate shills.

Her work on "Bewitched" comes as part of a deal between Neira's production company, Famous Last Words Productions, and Sony Pictures Television, who will collaborate on several dramatic series for television and streaming services.

"Judalina joined the Sony family with her work on 'The Boys,' and we are incredibly proud of her contributions to supporting creator Eric Kripke's vision," Lauren Stein, Head of Creative, Sony Pictures Television told Deadline. "She brings passion and authenticity and has been such a champion for the representation and growth of Latinx writers — we knew we had to make a deal with her! We are so excited to have her call Sony home and can't wait for what is to come as we deepen our relationship."

"It's been such a pleasure telling wicked stories with the team at Sony TV these past few years," Neira said. "I couldn't be more amped to join forces with them for this next big step in my career. And under our newly launched Famous Last Words Productions, I'm excited to both write and produce a full slate of hooky character-forward shows that dish up delight with bite."