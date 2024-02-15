For fans of the riveting police drama "Chicago P.D.," the allure of crime-fighting, intense investigations and complex characters is undeniable.
If you're caught up with the latest from the streets of Chicago and itching for more action-packed drama, you're in luck. In addition to the "Chicago PD" sister shows "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," there are plenty of series that share the same gripping intensity and complex narratives. From classic series that set the standard for the genre to modern takes that add new twists to familiar formulas, there's no shortage of crime dramas to keep you on the edge of your seat. Whether you're a fan of hard-hitting action, intricate plot lines or character-driven storytelling, this list has something for everyone.
Dive into these 15 must-watch shows that are perfect for fans of "Chicago P.D."
'The Shield'
Stars: Michael Chiklis, Walton Goggins, CCH Pounder
"The Shield" is a gritty and intense crime drama that revolves around the corrupt activities of an LAPD anti-gang unit led by Detective Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis). The series, known for its raw portrayal of police corruption and moral ambiguity, sets a high bar for character complexity and narrative depth. It's hailed for its realistic depiction of the challenges and ethical dilemmas in law enforcement.
Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video
'NCIS'
Stars: Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette
Following the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, "NCIS" combines crime-solving with military intrigue. Led by Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), the team tackles cases involving Navy and Marine Corps personnel, blending action, drama and a touch of humor. Its longevity and popularity make it a staple of the crime procedural genre.
Where to watch: Netflix, CBS
'Chicago Med'
Stars: Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto
An extension of the Chicago franchise, "Chicago Med" dives into the high-stakes world of emergency medicine. The series explores the day-to-day chaos of the city's newest state-of-the-art trauma center and the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it together. It's a thrilling ride into the world of medical drama.
Where to watch: NBC, Hulu
'FBI: Most Wanted'
Stars: Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg
This gripping series follows the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures notorious criminals on the bureau's Most Wanted List. Led by experienced agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), the high-stakes missions and complex characters make "FBI: Most Wanted" a must-watch for fans of intense law enforcement dramas.
Where to watch: CBS, Paramount+
'Hawaii Five-0'
Stars: Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim
A modern reboot of the classic series, "Hawaii Five-0" is a high-octane police procedural set in the picturesque landscape of Hawaii. The series follows an elite task force led by Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) as it tackles crime across the islands. The show blends thrilling action with cultural stories.
Where to watch: CBS, Paramount+
'Station 19'
Stars: Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon
From the creators of "Grey's Anatomy," "Station 19" focuses on the lives of the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19. The series captures the heart-pounding challenges of first responders while exploring their personal lives and relationships. It's a dramatic and emotional journey through fire and rescue operations.
Where to watch: ABC, Hulu
'Chicago Fire'
Stars: Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker
As part of the Chicago franchise, "Chicago Fire" delves into the lives of firefighters and paramedics working at Firehouse 51. The series balances intense rescue missions with personal dramas, creating a compelling narrative that complements "Chicago P.D."
Where to watch: NBC, Hulu
'Blue Bloods'
Stars: Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan
"Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, a multigenerational clan of cops in the NYPD. The series blends family drama with police procedural, focusing on both the professional and personal lives of its characters. With Tom Selleck leading the ensemble, it offers an insightful look into law enforcement family dynamics.
Where to watch: CBS, Hulu
'9-1-1'
Stars: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark
Created by Ryan Murphy, "9-1-1" offers an intense and dramatic look at the lives of first responders in Los Angeles, including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers. The show is known for its high-stakes emergencies and personal drama, making it a thrilling watch for fans of action-packed series.
Where to watch: Fox, Hulu
'The Rookie'
Stars: Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie at the LAPD. The series explores Nolan's challenges and triumphs as he navigates the dangerous, unpredictable world of a young cop, offering a unique perspective on law enforcement.
Where to watch: ABC, Hulu
'Law and Order: SVU'
Stars: Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Christopher Meloni
A groundbreaking series in the crime procedural genre, "Law and Order: SVU" focuses on the Special Victims Unit in New York, tackling sensitive and complex cases. The show is renowned for its emotional depth and strong performances, especially by Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson.
Where to watch: NBC, Hulu
'Bosch'
Stars: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino
Based on Michael Connelly's novels, "Bosch" follows Harry Bosch, a relentless LAPD homicide detective. The series is acclaimed for its realistic portrayal of police work and its deep, complex narrative, making it a hit among fans of crime dramas.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
'Southland'
Stars: Michael Cudlitz, Ben McKenzie, Regina King
"Southland" offers a raw and authentic look at the lives of cops and detectives in the LAPD. Known for its realistic portrayal of the daily grind of police work, the series delves into the personal and professional challenges faced by its characters.
Where to watch: Hulu
'CSI'
Stars: William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, Gary Dourdan
A groundbreaking series in forensic crime-solving, "CSI" follows a team of crime scene investigators in Las Vegas. The series is known for its innovative use of forensic science, complex mysteries and compelling character dynamics.
Where to watch: Hulu
'The Wire'
Stars: Dominic West, Idris Elba, Michael K. Williams
Hailed as one of the greatest TV shows ever made, "The Wire" presents an unflinching look at the drug trade in Baltimore through the eyes of both law enforcement and drug dealers. Its realistic portrayal and deep exploration of societal issues make it a standout in the genre.
Where to watch: Max
