For fans of the riveting police drama "Chicago P.D.," the allure of crime-fighting, intense investigations and complex characters is undeniable.

The Dick Wolf procedural, set in the bustling city of Chicago, delves into the lives of the officers and detectives of the police department's 21st District. The show centers on two distinct groups: the uniformed patrol officers and the highly trained members of the Intelligence Unit. Under the tough and sometimes-controversial leadership of Sgt. Hank Voight, the Intelligence Unit tackles major offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders. Balancing action-packed crime-fighting with complex personal dramas, the series portrays the challenges and moral dilemmas faced by those in law enforcement, highlighting their commitment and the sacrifices they make in their pursuit of justice.

If you're caught up with the latest from the streets of Chicago and itching for more action-packed drama, you're in luck. In addition to the "Chicago PD" sister shows "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," there are plenty of series that share the same gripping intensity and complex narratives. From classic series that set the standard for the genre to modern takes that add new twists to familiar formulas, there's no shortage of crime dramas to keep you on the edge of your seat. Whether you're a fan of hard-hitting action, intricate plot lines or character-driven storytelling, this list has something for everyone.

Dive into these 15 must-watch shows that are perfect for fans of "Chicago P.D."